News headlines

News highlights

Miguna back in Canada

Miguna Miguna has landed in Toronto, Canada, after leaving Dubai International Airport, where he spent four days. One of his lawyers, Nelson Havi, said Miguna left Dubai on his own violation and with the assistance of the Canadian Consulate in United Arab Emirates. Through his twitter account, Havi said that he will undergo toxicology tests and treatment for the chemicals used to sedate and poison him and thereafter return.

Machakos Governor discredits Kamba leaders’ meeting

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has dismissed a unity meeting attended by Ukambani leaders. Mutua said the meeting held at Koma in Machakos County was turned into a Wiper Party affair against the intended purpose of discussing the economic, social and political development of the Kamba community. He stated that the meeting was full of insults, chest thumping and ultimatums that “do not lead to real unity of purpose”.

UN-Habitat headquarters to remain in Nairobi

The UN-Habitat says it is not moving its headquarters to New York or to the Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa. In a statement, the organisation’s Executive Director Maimuna Mohammed Sharif stated that its functions will remain in Nairobi. She stated that in order to strengthen UN-Habitat, the General Assembly requested the Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to establish an open-ended working group in Nairobi to examine different options of strengthening Member States’ oversight of UN-Habitat that “would enable the agency to enhance its effectiveness, efficiency and accountability in supporting countries to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda.”

Business highlights

Mumias Sugar suspends milling following severe shortage

A severe cane shortage has prompted Mumias Sugar Company to temporarily suspend some of its milling operations. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Nashon Aseka said on Monday that only the sugar production line at the factory had been affected but other operations including ethanol production and agricultural services were still on. The miller has for the last six months been struggling to sustain operations amid a biting shortage of raw material in its catchment area.

Tuskys employees threaten to go on strike

Employees of Tuskys Supermarket – through the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers – have threatened to go on strike in two weeks time over unfair labour practices. Staff are complaining about massive transfer of shop stewards and disciplinary concerns.

Charcoal prices up following ban on logging

The government’s temporary ban on logging has pushed up charcoal prices by 27% in the past month. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the price of charcoal rose to an average of Ksh107 per four-kilogramme tin in March. This marks the highest rise since the KNBS started making public monthly prices in 2007.

Sports highlights

Tusker FC puts an end to AFC Leopards’ winning streak

AFC Leopards winning streak came to an abrupt end on Monday evening after losing 4-2 to 11-time champions Tusker FC at the Kericho Stadium. Ingwe played almost 60 minutes of the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Gabriel Andika was sent off in the first half. A brace each from Timothy Otieno and Lloyd Wahome gave Tusker their second win of the season, one that propelled them to 11th in the standings. Leopards had a chance to go up level with arch rivals Gor Mahia at the apex of the standings, but at a time when they had increased pressure on the brewers to get a result, Wahome struck the second of his brace with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne says he deserves Player of the Year award

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes he would be a worthy winner of the Player of the Year award. The Belgian midfielder is widely tipped to be on the shortlist for the award along with Mohamed Salah, who will be part of the Liverpool team looking to beat City in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final. De Bruyne has been hugely influential in driving City in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s team needing only to beat neighbours United on Saturday at the Etihad, live on Sky Sports, to secure the title.

Olympiakos players fined and ordered to go on holiday

Olympiakos players have been fined 400,000 euros (Ksh49.8 million) and ordered to go on holiday by the club president following poor results. The Greek champions are third in the Super League after three wins in their past eight games. Shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, was quoted in the Greek media as telling the players: “I and the rest of the fans have tolerated you enough. You will leave today and go on holiday.”