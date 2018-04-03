Evening news headlines

News highlights

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i accuses judicial officers of frustrating Executive’s functions

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has claimed there is a clique of judicial officers working with activist lawyers and civil society to frustrate the Executive’s functions. Speaking when he appeared before parliamentary Committee on National Administration and Security, Matiang’i said the manner in which the courts have issued court orders against state officers leaves nothing to doubt of a conspiracy.

“There is a certain clique of judicial officers have gotten into ‘unholy relationship’ with a clique of Opposition activists to derail the government,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary who has since been fined Sh200, 000 for contempt of court, said he was not accord audience to defend himself in court. He further claimed Justice Dennis Odunga who found him guilty of disobeying a court order to release self-declared National Resistance Movement general Miguna Miguna together with Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalang’wa and Police boss Joseph Boinnet were condemned unheard.

“The 13 or so orders given by the courts on the Miguna issue are ex-parte. We cannot be condemned unheard. We have appealed those decisions at the Court of Appeal this morning,” the CS revealed.

Lawyer of man who conned MPs says client is mentally ill

Police have been allowed to continue detaining the suspect accused of conning Members of Parliament for four days. Milimani Resident Magistrate Christine Njage allowed the application after the prosecution pleaded to be given more time to finalize investigations on Wazir Benson Chacha, even as his lawyer told the court that the suspect is suffering from mental illness. The magistrate has directed that the suspect be held at Central Police Station as police race to complete their probe on allegations levelled against him. Chacha was arrested on Sunday in Tanzania, as he allegedly prepared to flee to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kerio Valley thugs forcing students out of school

Thugs in Kerio Valley are inadvertently forceing students out of school as more than 5,000 boys and girls in the region abandon their education due to bandit attacks. Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Jane Chebaibai said this on Monday, noting calm had returned to the region but that learners had been affected severely. The conflict involves the theft of livestock amid searches for pasture and water. Many have been killed, injured or left homeless. She stated that many girls dropped out of schools and got married off while boys took up arms to defend their communities.

Business highlights

Communities oppose construction of Ksh35 billion Aror Dam

Construction of on a Ksh35 billion dam in Elgeyo Marakwet is likely to take longer as locals opposing it have resorted to court action. The multipurpose Arror Dam is funded by the Italian government and is to be implemented by Kerio Valley Development Authority. Families opposing the project wrote to the Italian embassy after KVDA defied court orders temporarily restraining works until a case at the High Court is determined.

Maize shortage will see current supply run out in May

Kenya is running out of its maize reserves. As at March 1, 2018, there were only 15 million bags of maize in stock. The revelation came even as the government delayed paying millers Ksh4 billion under the subsidy scheme, reducing their capacity to stock up. The statistics from the food balance sheet report by the Ministry of Agriculture means the State will soon have to open up for imports to bridge the deficit. Kenya says the maize will last up to May with the deficit expected to be filled through cross-border imports as a short-term measure.

Kenyan scientists jet to Brazil to find solution to armyworm crisis

The government has sent a team of food scientists and agriculture experts to Brazil in the latest efforts aimed at taming armyworms as the planting season gets under way. The worm destroyed more than 200,000 acres of crop in the North Rift alone last year, compromising food security. The pest has been wreaking havoc in the last four years with little success in Kenya. The team to Brazil will conduct studies and learn how the pest can be contained.

Sports highlights

Tottenham announce record revenue

Tottenham have announced record revenues of £306.3 million (Ksh43.5 billion) for the year ending June 30, 2017. That is an increase of £96.5 million (Ksh13.7 billion) (46%) from the previous year’s total of £209.8 million (Ksh29.8 billion). A large part of that revenue increase is down to a jump in television and media revenues. The commencement of a new three-year Premier League broadcasting deal helped Spurs earn £149.8 million, up £54.93 million (57.9%) from the previous year’s total of £94.87 million.

Liverpool Defender Joel Matip to miss the rest of the season

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season as the club say he is “likely to require an operation on a thigh injury”. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the win at Crystal Palace on Saturday but played the whole game. A Reds statement said “the operation is likely to end” Matip’s “involvement in the remainder” of the campaign. Liverpool play Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Daniel Ricardo convinced he can be world’s best F1 racer

Daniel Ricciardo is convinced he has all the attributes to become a world champion in Formula 1. The Australian is entering the final year of his existing deal with Red Bull and is set to be the pivotal figure in shaping the 2019 driver market. In a telling indication of the regard in which the 28-year-old is held, both Mercedes and Ferrari are expected to be interested parties if Ricciardo opts against renewing his deal with Red Bull.