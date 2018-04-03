Business highlights – April 3, 2018

Mumias Sugar suspends milling following severe shortage
A severe cane shortage has prompted Mumias Sugar Company to temporarily suspend some of its milling operations. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Nashon Aseka said on Monday that only the sugar production line at the factory had been affected but other operations including ethanol production and agricultural services were still on. The miller has for the last six months been struggling to sustain operations amid a biting shortage of raw material in its catchment area.
Tuskys employees threaten to go on strike
Employees of Tuskys Supermarket – through the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers – have threatened to go on strike in two weeks time over unfair labour practices. Staff are complaining about massive transfer of shop stewards and disciplinary concerns.
Charcoal prices up following ban on logging
The government’s temporary ban on logging has pushed up charcoal prices by 27% in the past month. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the price of charcoal rose to an average of Ksh107 per four-kilogramme tin in March. This marks the highest rise since the KNBS started making public monthly prices in 2007.
You might also like
Bankers Association warns Kenyans about rising card fraud
The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has urged consumers to remain vigilant this festive season, citing cases of payment card fraud that have cost both citizens and the banking sector billions
Afternoon sports highlights – November 23, 2017
Manager Ralf Rangnick expected to extend RB Leipzig contract RB Leipzig expect Ralf Rangnick to extend his contract as sporting director this week amid reported interest from Everton. Everton, who
Hot topics
King Kaka releases single dubbed ‘Besha Shigana’ King Kaka is all about the cash in his new single dubbed ‘Besha Shigana’ which roughly translates to how much? This song is a hustler
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!