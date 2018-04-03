Business highlights – April 3, 2018

Mumias Sugar suspends milling following severe shortage

A severe cane shortage has prompted Mumias Sugar Company to temporarily suspend some of its milling operations. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Nashon Aseka said on Monday that only the sugar production line at the factory had been affected but other operations including ethanol production and agricultural services were still on. The miller has for the last six months been struggling to sustain operations amid a biting shortage of raw material in its catchment area.

Tuskys employees threaten to go on strike

Employees of Tuskys Supermarket – through the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers – have threatened to go on strike in two weeks time over unfair labour practices. Staff are complaining about massive transfer of shop stewards and disciplinary concerns.

Charcoal prices up following ban on logging

The government’s temporary ban on logging has pushed up charcoal prices by 27% in the past month. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the price of charcoal rose to an average of Ksh107 per four-kilogramme tin in March. This marks the highest rise since the KNBS started making public monthly prices in 2007.