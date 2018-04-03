Afternoon sports highlights – April 3, 2018

IBF orders Dillian Whyte, Kubrat Pulev fight
Dillian Whyte and Kubrat Pulev have been instructed to fight by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn revealed the news on Monday night on social media by tweeting he had received “a letter from the IBF ordering a final eliminator for the mandatory position between heavyweights Whyte and Pulev”.
Coutinho, not yet living up to high expectations at Barcelona, says former Spurs star Terry Gibson
Philippe Coutinho is not yet living up to high expectations at Barcelona, says former Tottenham star and current football pundit, Terry Gibson. Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January from Liverpool for £146 million, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 13 appearances so far for the La Liga side, who are unbeaten in the top flight. After his debut was delayed due to a hamstring issue, Coutinho has only sporadically shown glimpses of the form that warranted his huge price tag.
David de Gea to sign five year Man United deal
David de Gea is poised to sign a new five-year Manchester United deal worth £350,000 a week. The Spanish goalkeeper – who is wanted by Real Madrid this summer – is expected to sign before going to the World Cup. It is thought that talks will begin with the 27-year-old this month, after initial discussions earlier this season. United are convinced he is ready to commit his future at Old Trafford, after years of speculation.
You might also like
Shots fired as Gor Mahia prepare to reclaim title from Tusker
Jacques Tuyisenge scored the only goal as Gor Mahia beat Tusker FC for the Super Cup trophy on Sunday 5th. The cup is traditionally used as a curtain raiser for the
Kenya to serve as East African gateway for quality education
The Kenyan Commission for University Education (CUE) has granted The University of Northampton, UK, authority to collaborate with Edulink International College Nairobi (EICN). This, says the Commission, will allow
Sonko not fit to be Nairobi Governor~Peter Kenneth declares
Peter Kenneth called Sonko as ‘thug and racketeer of politics’ who should not be elected governor. He said even though they both seek to unseat incumbent governor Evans Kidero,
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!