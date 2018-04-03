Afternoon sports highlights – April 3, 2018

IBF orders Dillian Whyte, Kubrat Pulev fight

Dillian Whyte and Kubrat Pulev have been instructed to fight by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn revealed the news on Monday night on social media by tweeting he had received “a letter from the IBF ordering a final eliminator for the mandatory position between heavyweights Whyte and Pulev”.

Coutinho, not yet living up to high expectations at Barcelona, says former Spurs star Terry Gibson

Philippe Coutinho is not yet living up to high expectations at Barcelona, says former Tottenham star and current football pundit, Terry Gibson. Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January from Liverpool for £146 million, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 13 appearances so far for the La Liga side, who are unbeaten in the top flight. After his debut was delayed due to a hamstring issue, Coutinho has only sporadically shown glimpses of the form that warranted his huge price tag.

David de Gea to sign five year Man United deal

David de Gea is poised to sign a new five-year Manchester United deal worth £350,000 a week. The Spanish goalkeeper – who is wanted by Real Madrid this summer – is expected to sign before going to the World Cup. It is thought that talks will begin with the 27-year-old this month, after initial discussions earlier this season. United are convinced he is ready to commit his future at Old Trafford, after years of speculation.