Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Interior CS Matiangi shifts blame to Miguna following deportation

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has defended the government decision to send Miguna Miguna to Dubai where he originated from, saying he made it difficult to be allowed into the country. Appearing before the National Assembly National Security and Administration committee on Tuesday, Matiangi stated that Miguna is to blame for declining to have his Canadian Passport stamped for him to be allowed into the country, as per immigration rules and international conventions governing international airports.

Uhuru returns from Mozambique with promise of stronger bilateral ties

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday evening returned to the country after a successful four-day State Visit to Mozambique where the promotion of trade, enhanced bilateral relations and the blue economy formed the key agenda. The plane carrying the President and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after 7.15pm. During the visit President Kenyatta and his host President Filipe Nyusi witnessed the signing of two broad agreements covering political and economic cooperation and which will be at the centre of closer partnership between Kenya and Mozambique.

Nairobi County to enhance waste disposal

Nairobi County plans have been put in place to create additional landfills and enhance capacity for timely collection and disposal of waste. According to the Treasury’s 2018-19 County Fiscal Strategy Paper, the County Government is committed to ensure the city remains clean through proper waste management. The fiscal paper will guide the Finance Department and County Assembly through budget making and preparation of the Finance Bill. Other proposed plans to be employed include additional investment in solid waste disposal and development of a solid waste management policy.

Business highlights

Trade Ministry steps up efforts in war against counterfeit goods

Trade Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo has described counterfeit goods as a form of commercial espionage, which undermine competitive advantage and erode brand value reputation by robbing owners of intellectual property rights. Speaking at the inter-agency Anti-illicit stakeholders’ forum in Nairobi, Kiptoo has said counterfeiting is not only a Kenyan problem but a global phenomenon with devastating impact on fair trade. He has reiterated the Government’s commitment to fighting counterfeits, contraband, and undervalued goods.

Economy projected to grow by 5.4% in 2018

Cytonn Investments has projected that the country will grow by 5.4pc in 2018 based on the performance of the first quarter of 2018. The first three months saw adequate rainfall and the improvement of private sector business environment following the end of a prolonged electioneering period. Cytonn Chief Finance Officer Elizabeth Nkukuu says stocks look promising, with a 14 percent return on investment while retail is expected to return to profitability with a number of international brands expected to enter the market that include South Africa’s Shoprite.

South Africa’s Advtech ‍to buy Makini Group of Schools in Kenya

South African education-based institution, Advtech has announced its planned acquisition of Kenya’s Makini Group of Schools. The company said that over the past few years it has seen strong growth in South Africa and increasing opportunities abroad. In a past statement, the company confirmed that success of the introduction of blended learning models and its application of new technology is encouraging. Advtech’s future plans include a rapid expansion built on this secure foundation.

Sports highlights

IBF orders Dillian Whyte, Kubrat Pulev fight

Dillian Whyte and Kubrat Pulev have been instructed to fight by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn revealed the news on Monday night on social media by tweeting he had received “a letter from the IBF ordering a final eliminator for the mandatory position between heavyweights Whyte and Pulev”.

Coutinho, not yet living up to high expectations at Barcelona, says former Spurs star Terry Gibson

Philippe Coutinho is not yet living up to high expectations at Barcelona, says former Tottenham star and current football pundit, Terry Gibson. Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January from Liverpool for £146 million, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 13 appearances so far for the La Liga side, who are unbeaten in the top flight. After his debut was delayed due to a hamstring issue, Coutinho has only sporadically shown glimpses of the form that warranted his huge price tag.

David de Gea to sign five year Man United deal

David de Gea is poised to sign a new five-year Manchester United deal worth £350,000 a week. The Spanish goalkeeper – who is wanted by Real Madrid this summer – is expected to sign before going to the World Cup. It is thought that talks will begin with the 27-year-old this month, after initial discussions earlier this season. United are convinced he is ready to commit his future at Old Trafford, after years of speculation.