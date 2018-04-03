Afternoon business highlights – April 3, 2018

Trade Ministry steps up efforts in war against counterfeit goods

Trade Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo has described counterfeit goods as a form of commercial espionage, which undermine competitive advantage and erode brand value reputation by robbing owners of intellectual property rights. Speaking at the inter-agency Anti-illicit stakeholders’ forum in Nairobi, Kiptoo has said counterfeiting is not only a Kenyan problem but a global phenomenon with devastating impact on fair trade. He has reiterated the Government’s commitment to fighting counterfeits, contraband, and undervalued goods.

Economy projected to grow by 5.4% in 2018

Cytonn Investments has projected that the country will grow by 5.4pc in 2018 based on the performance of the first quarter of 2018. The first three months saw adequate rainfall and the improvement of private sector business environment following the end of a prolonged electioneering period. Cytonn Chief Finance Officer Elizabeth Nkukuu says stocks look promising, with a 14 percent return on investment while retail is expected to return to profitability with a number of international brands expected to enter the market that include South Africa’s Shoprite.

South Africa’s Advtech ‍to buy Makini Group of Schools in Kenya

South African education-based institution, Advtech has announced its planned acquisition of Kenya’s Makini Group of Schools. The company said that over the past few years it has seen strong growth in South Africa and increasing opportunities abroad. In a past statement, the company confirmed that success of the introduction of blended learning models and its application of new technology is encouraging. Advtech’s future plans include a rapid expansion built on this secure foundation.