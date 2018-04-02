Morning newspapers summary

Daily Nation

How Miguna Miguna bluffed his way to infamy

On Saturday, March 10, just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga shook hands on the steps of Harambee House, Nairobi, and vowed to bury the hatchet, deported lawyer Miguna Miguna, who commissioned Mr Odinga’s ‘oath’ as the ‘people’s president’ on January 30, flew to Dallas, Texas, USA, to deliver a talk about his resistance movement’s ideals.

The trip was part of his global tour to publicise his beloved National Resistance Movement, a proscribed organisation that was the cause of his arrest, detention and eventual deportation to Canada in early February.

Inside a brightly-lit hotel conference room, Mr Miguna was in his element: Livid, angry and wounded — particularly at, and by, Mr Odinga, whom he felt had betrayed the opposition’s cause and, by extension, him.

To Dr Miguna, Mr Odinga’s handshake with President Kenyatta was akin to “a man who is happily married leaving his wife” for a call girl.

And with Mr Odinga now worming his way into the Jubilee inner circles, Dr Miguna promised to take over the leadership of the resistance movement and oust Mr Kenyatta through massive demonstrations.

While he had previously talked of his plans to push Mr Kenyatta out of power, it was at the Dallas meeting that the lawyer — who by last evening was holed up in Dubai after being deported again on Wednesday last week — detailed the plot and its choreography.

Organised gangs continue to operate despite ban

Gang membership has gone beyond the traditional youthful men to include women and children, some as young as nine years.

The NCIC asked the Public Service, Youth and Gender ministry to establish a social welfare scheme for jobless youth.

More than 100 organised groups are currently operating across the country, with women and children increasingly joining such organisations, the commission on cohesion has said.

Many of the groups are funded by politicians, their relatives, businessmen and government officials and were deployed during the electioneering period last year, causing wanton mayhem.

The National Cohesion Commission (NCIC) said that its study revealed that there is an increased proliferation of organised gangs.

“While the Government outlawed only 90 organised criminal gangs in 2016,” it said in the report released last week, “the study has identified 116 organised groups that have participated in political violence from only 15 counties”.

Al-Shabaab attacks AU base in Somalia: security official

Heavily-armed Al-Shabaab militants attacked an African Union military camp outside Mogadishu on Sunday, where peacekeepers from Uganda are stationed, security officials and witnesses said.

Local sources said a massive blast was heard in the Bulomarer District, some 150 kilometres south of Mogadishu, and fighting broke out after dozens of heavily armed Shabaab militants stormed the base.

“The heavy blast struck the base before fighting broke out but we don’t have the details. We are hearing the militants used a minibus loaded with explosives to make their way in before the heavily armed confrontation started at the camp,” said local security official Ibrahim Abdilahi.

“There was heavy fighting and we could see smoke rising above the military base,” said witness Mohamed Sharif.

D-Day for Kalonzo Musyoka’s future in NASA

A meeting of Kamba leaders this morning is expected to determine the future relationship between National Super Alliance (NASA) principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo, the Wiper party leader, is expected at the meeting at Koma Ranch in Machakos County where all leaders, irrespective of party affiliation, have been invited to chart the community’s political future.

MPs who declared they had had enough of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party attacks on Kalonzo, and that it was time to review his relationship with Raila, that pointed to the possible political consequences of today’s meeting.

Why Kenyans keep police in dark on impending terror attacks

Jamaa Nuh Abdile, the suspected mastermind of the Al Shabaab attack on two police camps in Mandera last month in which five officers were killed, had been spotted in the area two days before the raid.

Police identified Jamaa as the leader of the more than 100 Al Shabaab terrorists who attacked Fino Police Station and Administration Police camp at dawn on March 3 and fresh reports indicate authorities had been informed about his presence in the area.

An elder told The Standard Jamaa was well known to them because he disappeared nearly a year ago and there were reports he had joined the terror group in Somalia.

Local residents sometimes have information on imminent terror attacks but choose to hide the information from security agencies and the targets of the raids – the non-locals living among them.

It is because of such secrecy that two consecutive attacks succeeded in Wajir and Mandera counties within days of each other this year, claiming eight lives.

Little known about Jomo’s first wife as she kept low profile after his death

Having lived all her life away from the public glare, Jomo Kenyatta’s first wife, Grace Wahu, wanted to immortalise her name after her death.

To achieve this, she designed a will that left most of her earthly belongings to the Church. Her only wish was that any project the Church established would bear her name.

This is how Ms Wahu signed away her 5.5-acres in Dagoretti in 1985. She hoped the Catholic Church would establish an institution on the property and name a member of the first family to the board. The land is valued at Sh10,000,000.

In her selflessness, she had even disinherited her only daughter, former Nairobi mayor Margaret Wambui Kenyatta, in the will. She also directed that an eighth of the property should be reserved for her final resting place.

But 26 years later, on April 16, 2006, Wahu changed her mind, altered her will and left the property, located in Ngando in Dagoretti, Nairobi, to her daughter.

Miguna’s fight, Kanu and 20yrs of Balala’s wait

Miguna Miguna’s exact location and movement remain the preserve of state security and the subject of much speculation.

From his last social media post, the self-styled NRM general was last located in a hospital at Dubai Airport, where he had been repatriated by Kenya’s Immigration and security agents after being drugged and forced onto an Emirates Airlines flight.

Miguna says he has neither the passport of his acquired Canadian nationality nor his native Kenyan one.

His saga bears the hallmarks of the tribulations of another controversial Kenyan Sheikh Khalid Balala who 20 years ago was rusticated in a foreign land after his passport was revoked by the Kenya government.

Like Miguna, Sheikh Balala was a thorn in the state’s flesh. He led the proscribed Islamic Party of Kenya, which had become a nightmare for Kanu soon after the return to multiparty politics.

Garissa Attack: Questions linger on delayed rescue and flawed security

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor has done numerous postmortems in his career, but the ones for Garissa University students are still vivid in his memory. Oduor told the Star it was the most traumatising moment in his career. “Three years down but I can recall it. The events are still fresh in my memory. Three years are not enough to heal that pain. It was really tragic and sad the lives of such innocent children seeking knowledge had to be brutally terminated,” he said.

Oduor said the bodies were in bad shape as they had badly decomposed.

He, however, said the team of pathologists which he led tried their best to identify the bodies apart from the two cases where the bodies had to be exhumed.

“This remains to be the worst encounter in my line of duty. The extent of the injuries on the bodies was unimaginable. The students were told to lie down and the attackers mostly aimed at their heads and upper side of the bodies,” Oduor said.

As the country marks the third anniversary of the attack on April 2, 2015, the families are still struggling to come to terms with the happenings of the day as the court case drags on.

Delayed audit reports to blame for cash crunch

Three key state institutions tasked with managing taxpayers’ money are on the spotlight.

They have delayed the release, scrutiny and approval of audit reports to help budget making.

Commission on Revenue Allocation, Thirdaway Alliance and ICPAK have put the National Treasury, Parliament and the Auditor General’s office on the spot over laxity.

Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot, CRA chairperson Jane Kiringai and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya questioned the national government’s move to allocate counties Sh314 billion in 2018-19 based on the 2013-14 audited accounts.

Aukot and ICPAK termed the move illegal. They say the latest accounts, such as the one for 2016-17, should have been used to arrive at the cash the counties should receive.

The state used Kenya’s Sh935.7 billion revenue collection and expenditure for 2013-14, instead of the Sh1.141 trillion actual revenue collection estimate in 2015-16 to calculate the allocation

Thirdway Alliance and ICPAK said using the 2013-14 audited accounts to allocate the funds contributes to underfunding.

Kenyans found to work less than global average

Kenya’s full-time workers spend a maximum of 48 hours per week at their workstations, but the majority of the workforce put in much less, leaving the country with an average work week that is below the global average, according to the latest official data.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ (KNBS) 2016 household budget survey found that the largest portion of Kenya’s workforce (28 per cent) has a workweek of between 40 and 48 hours.

“Data on hours of work are important in distinguishing the various intensities of employment. The information is useful in monitoring the working conditions, which impact on the health and wellbeing of workers as well as levels of productivity and labour costs,” says the KNBS survey report released last week.

Though more than a quarter of Kenyan workers put in up to 48 hours in their jobs, the national average work week is much lower at 35 hours a week when part-time employees are included.

Senators get Sh1bn to police governors

County governments will come under closer scrutiny if Parliament approves fresh regulations that give senators Sh1 billion annually to oversee the devolved units.

The Public Finance (Senate Monitoring and Evaluation) Regulations 2018 seek to establish a fund that will enable the Senate to effectively monitor the use of the share of national government revenue allocated to county governments annually.

“The purpose of the Statutory Instrument is to provide a legal framework for the establishment, administration and disbursement of the Senate Monitoring and Evaluation Fund and to facilitate senators to carry out monitoring and evaluation and impact assessment activities at county level in the context of Article 96 of the Constitution,” Jeremiah Nyegenye, the Clerk of the Senate, says in a note accompanying the new rules dated March 21, 2018.

Only rail exports will be allowed into inland container depot – State

Exporters using road transport will no longer be allowed to use the inland container depot in a move that is likely to drive more cargo to the standard gauge railway.

In a notice to exporters and clearing agents, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Kenya Ports Authority say that only exports by rail will be allowed into the inland container depot (ICD) in Nairobi, which is linked directly to the port via the standard gauge railway.

The government has recently made directives meant to drive cargo to the Mombasa-Nairobi railway, which was completed last year at a cost of Sh327 billion. Kenya Railways is also offering promotional freight charges until June in a bid to woo more shippers to use the railway.

“Exporters and clearing agents are notified that effective March 31, 2018, all trucks conveying intra trade cargo to Partner States and all other exports by road shall no longer be allowed into ICDE…only exports by rail will be allowed into ICDN,” said KRA and KPA in the notice.