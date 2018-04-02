Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

After Wetangula, ODM now targets Wamalwa

Deputy National Assembly minority whip Chris Wamalwa is the latest target of ODM ouster plots, barely two weeks after the party ganged up against Moses Wetangula and removed him from the position of leader of senate minority.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo has said that he will petition Wamalwa’s seat, asserting that the seat belongs to ODM. Wamalwa belongs to Ford Kenya party.

MPs extortionist arrested in Tanzania

Police have arrested a man believed to have been running a con game on members of parliament, and who is linked to Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege. The man, Wazir Boniface Chacha, was arrested on Sunday while on his way to hiding in the DRC. According to the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr. chacha “used an ID number of a former member of parliament to register an M-Pesa account in the name of Sabina Wanjiku Chege in Donholm.”

Man killed after trying to rape his mother

A 35 year old man was on Friday killed by a group of villagers in Kiangothe, Gichugu Constituency after he allegedly attempted to rape his 60 year old mother. According to the elderly woman, her son had stormed her house demanding food as he was the ‘head’ of the family, before demanding to have sex with her. She fled to a neighbors house and upon returning home, she found her son still waiting. She raised an alarm, attracting the villagers who administered mob justice to the man, who died later while receiving treatment at Kerugoya Level iv Hospital.

Business highlights

Construction cost doubles following logging ban

The construction industry has been hard hit by the government ban on logging for three months, with costs escalating to as much as double for timber and poles. Stakeholders in the timber milling sector are also grappling with heavy losses.

“Some of us had stocks worth over Sh50 million in our yards and other uncollected felled logs inside forests, which are wasting away. Every day our raw materials’ worth is depreciating and we plead with the government to reconsider the move,” lamented Timber Manufacturers Association (TMA) chairman Herman Thogoto.

China hits back with tariffs on US imports worth $3bn

China has imposed tariffs of up to 25% on 128 US imports, including pork and wine, after US President Donald Trump raised duties on foreign steel and aluminium imports in March.

The tariffs affecting some $3bn (£2.1bn) of imports kick in on Monday.

Beijing said the move was to “safeguard China’s interests and balance” losses caused by new US tariffs.

China had previously said it did not want a trade war but would not sit by if its economy was hurt.

Mr Trump, however, has insisted that “trade wars are good”, and that it should be “easy” for the US to win one.

The American authorities have already announced plans for further targeted tariffs for tens of billions of dollars of Chinese imports.

Donald Trump steps up attacks on Amazon

President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on Amazon, suggesting the online retail giant is ripping off the US Postal Service.

The US Post Office would lose $1.50 (£1.07) “on average for each package it delivers for Amazon”, he tweeted, but supporters of Amazon dispute this.

Mr Trump also said the Washington Post newspaper was a “lobbyist” for Amazon.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which publishes stories unpalatable to the president.

Like most mainstream media, the Post has reported on stories including Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation into links between the Trump election campaign and Russia, as well has his alleged relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Saturday’s edition details how three different legal teams are scrutinising the Trump Organization’s accounts.

Mr Trump’s attacks on Amazon have seen its share price fall in recent days, amid concern that he might push for its power to be curbed by anti-trust laws.

Sports highlights

Fans in Russia stay silent in tribute to victims of Kemerovo fire

Football fans in Russia stayed silent during the first half of matches in tribute to victims of a fire at a shopping and entertainment complex.

At least 64 people died in the fire on 25 March in the Siberian coal-mining city of Kemerovo.

“It was difficult to play the first half,” Spartak Moscow captain Denis Glushakov said after his team’s 2-1 win over Tosno on Saturday.

“The stands were completely quiet and it was very unusual.”

Miami Open: John Isner beats Alexander Zverev to win first Masters 1,000 title

American John Isner won his first ever Masters 1,000 title with a 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 victory over German Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open final.

In a nervous opening, the first set went with serve before world number five Zverev edged the tie-break.

But 32-year-old Isner twice broke Zverev in the following sets and held his serve throughout the match.

Zverev, 20, saved five break points in the decider but crowd favourite Isner served his 18th ace to seal the title.

The world number 17 will now move back into the top 10 next week after the biggest win of his career.

“I couldn’t have scripted this. I came into this tournament, I had won one ATP [World Tour] match all year and was playing very poorly,” Isner said.

Champions League: Pep Guardiola says Liverpool trio ‘almost unstoppable’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sees Liverpool’s three-pronged forward line as “almost unstoppable”.

The two sides meet in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Liverpool the only Premier League team to come close to matching City’s scoring exploits.

Mohamed Salah has 37 goals this season but Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have added another 38 between them.

“It’s not just Salah,” said Guardiola. “Mane and Firmino, all three, they are almost unstoppable. They’re fantastic.”

Liverpool are the only side to have beaten runaway leaders City in the Premier League this season, winning 4-3 at Anfield on 14 January.