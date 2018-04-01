Life and Business Mastery – Week 38: Rules for Successful Selling

By Michael Flynn Mentor

Rule number one to be successful in selling is – you gotta ask. Asking is very important and is key to any sales process. You can’t sell unless you take control.

“Push right to the edge. The one in control of the conversation is the one who asks the question.” –Michael Flynn Mentor

You have to know how to ask In life never ask for what you want, ask for more than what you want you so that you get what you want. When we are selling to customers do not start out with your cheapest product. Start out with your most expensive or a considerably more expensive product than your goal and if they say no, sell the customer the less expensive product. By saying ‘no’ to the initial big offer, the customer feels bad, then at this moment give them a redemptive way out and into the 2nd offer that they will happily accept.

“Close the sale too hard, too often. That’s how you find the line and become an awesome salesperson.” –Michael Flynn Mentor

Options: On average, when two options are offered people will choose the smaller one. How can I get you to buy the bigger one? I can either tell you about the features and benefits of the product or instead present a third option. Studies show that when you present three options to a customer in order to prevent making a risky decision, they will choose the one in the middle. If you look at McDonald’s, Wendys, Starbucks amongst a variety of other consumer-centric companies, they always present three options. Where do you think the biggest profit margin is? It lies with the middle product.

Note: A confused mind will never make a decision. A larger skew of choices reduces buying probability. Narrow down your choices if you want somebody to make a quicker decision, the ideal number being three.

Mimic Don’t Paraphrase: You cannot ever change the language of the conversation. Mimic exactly the words that the customer uses. Repeated Studies have been undertaken to observe the impact of waiters mimicking orders made by customers as compared to paraphrasing, on tip rates amongst customers. It has been proven that the simple act of mimicking an order increases the tip rates by 70%.

Ask Open-Ended Questions: How can I help you? Never ask a question with a yes or no answer. “What are we building?”-Note: Use “we”, and not “me”. Asking open-ended questions allows you to gain more information about the client while at the same time allows the customer to be relaxed and at ease with you.

Duplication of Choice/Assumption Clause: You can get something they didn’t want to get, to get what they want; for example: “would you prefer shorter or longer” “Large or extra large?” It allows you to skip the process of the client outrightly deciding whether or not they want the product to the part where they decide which type of product they want.

“People don’t want features but benefits. Therefore, you should always offer your client two benefits for every feature.”–Michael Flynn Mentor

Persistence is Key. Just keep asking until someone says yes. Persistence is the key to winning in sales. A study from Dartnell Corp reveals that 2% of sales are made on the first call, while 3% were made on the second, 5% on the 3rd and 10% on the 4th call. 80% of all sales are made on the 5th or subsequent calls.

48 percent quit after the first contact

72 percent stopped after the second contact

84 percent give up on a prospect after the third contact

90 percent wave the white flag after the fourth contact

