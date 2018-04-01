Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

Tourist shot in Karen

A Danish journalist was shot and seriously wounded in Karen, Nairobi during a robbery attack near Karen Blixen on Saturday. According to police, he was walking with his family when two men in a motorcycle approached them, demanding valuables before shooting the man on his thigh and fleeing.

Raila allies push for Uhuru pact tossing

Close allies to opposition leader Raila Odinga are calling for the tossing aside of the new found cooperation between President Uhuru Kenyatta and him. The group, comprising businessmen and politicians led by Siaya Senator James Orengo have asked Mr. Odinga to suspend the pact, saying that it is fast eroding his hard earned leadership stature.

Raila has abandoned me, says Miguna

Troubled NRM general Miguna Miguna now says that opposition leader Raila Odinga has abandoned him and is not concerned with helping him return to Kenya. Miguna who is currently stranded in Dubai after a second deportation took to social media to lament, writing: Raila Odinga cannot and should not be enjoying Easter abroad and dining with the tyrants when the person who swore him in as the People’s President is being ‘murdered’ by those who stole his election.”

He also took to Twitter to levy the same accusations on Mombasa Governor Ali Joho.

Business Highlights

US visa to require social media history

The US government has proposed provision of social media information from visa applicants, who will be required to reveal all their social media history for the past five years under the law. The law also requires information on call history, international travel and email addresses used in the past five years.

Total PLC profits soar

Total Kenya has recorded a 22.5 percent profits jump for the year ended 31 December 2017. The oil marketer attributes the increase in profit to increased sales.

“Net sales grew by 25 per cent mainly due to an increase in both sales volume and international oil prices,” said managing director Anne-Solange Renouard in a statement.

Kephis blocks cultivation of genetically modified maize

Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) has blocked the commercial cultivation of genetically modified maize by scientists. This is despite Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) giving the scientists the greenlight to go ahead with field trials. Kephis says the trials can only be conducted with the authorisation of National Environmental Management Authority (Nema).

Sports highlights

Messi and Suarez lead Barca fightback

Substitute Lionel Messi scored a sublime 89th-minute equaliser as leaders Barcelona came from 2-0 down to preserve their unbeaten La Liga record.

Sevilla looked set to inflict a first league defeat on Barca for 11 months after goals by Franco Vazquez and Luis Muriel.

Luis Suarez pulled a goal back from close range in the 88th minute before Messi equalised moments later.

Barca’s leading scorer curled home his 26th league goal from outside the area.

Messi had missed both of Argentina’s friendlies during the international break because of a hamstring injury and was left out of the starting line-up for this game.

Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker on points to add WBO world heavyweight title

Anthony Joshua unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles with a controlled performance in a unanimous points win over Joseph Parker at a tense Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Briton, 28, used his left hand to telling effect throughout an intriguing affair, in which New Zealand’s Parker displayed swift hands, movement and impressive durability.

But his WBO title always looked like it would end up round Joshua’s waist as a significant points gap opened up, with the favourite landing a hard left uppercut in round eight and two stinging left hooks early in the 10th.

Parker tagged his rival to howls of concern in the 11th and he deserves immense respect for becoming the first man to take Joshua to the scorecards, which read 118-110 118-110 119-109.

Manchester United boss says Manchester City are practically impossible to follow

Manchester City are “practically impossible” to keep pace with as they close in on the title, says Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

City won 3-1 at Everton on Saturday, meaning they will clinch the title – their first since 2013-14 – by beating United at Etihad Stadium next weekend.

Second-placed United have earned 68 points after 31 games, but still trail Pep Guardiola’s side by 16 points.

“In other leagues we would be fighting for the title,” said Mourinho.

United remain on course for their highest finish in the Premier League since winning the 2012-13 title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge, having finished seventh, fourth, fifth and sixth in the past four campaigns.