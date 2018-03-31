Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Sierra Leone votes in run-off between Maada Bio and Kamara

Voters in Sierra Leone choose their new president on Saturday in a run-off poll which pits a coup leader against the president’s hand-picked successor.

The vote was delayed after an allegation of electoral fraud in the first round earlier this month.

Former military coup leader Julius Maada Bio received the most votes in the first round.

He now faces ruling party candidate Samura Kamara who is an economist by training.

Mr Maada Bio received 43.3% of the vote in the first round.

But in Sierra Leone the president is elected by absolute majority and if no-one gets 55% then it goes to a run-off.

Boy’s fingers chopped off after stealing

A form three student at Gathinja Secondary school in Muranga is nursing serious injuries after his four fingers were chopped off. The boy had allegedly stolen Macadamia nuts from a teacher’s farm. The teacher, Mr. Benson Munyagi, was arrested and taken into custody.

Forestry probe team term extended

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has extended the serving term of a taskforce charged with investigating illegal logging activities across the country. The CS, in a statement to newsrooms, said that the extension is meant to allow the probe team conclude investigations and submit their final findings.

Business highlights

11 footbridges to be erected on Outer Ring Road

Work on 11 footbridges along Outer Ring Road is set to commence next week. The footbridges are expected to help reduce pedestrian fatalities along the busy road.

“We will start fixing the footbridges next week. They are prefabricated and already at the Mombasa port ready to be transported to Nairobi straight to the site. Each will cost an average of Sh80 million,” said Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) acting director-general Silas Kinoti, mentioning that the contract was awarded to Sinohydro Tianjin Engineering Limited.

Trump to suspend Rwanda duty free clothing

US President Donald Trump plans on suspending duty free treatment of clothing imports from Rwanda, citing Rwanda barriers to US apparel exports as the reason behind the pending move. Rwanda’s duty exemption was under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) arrangement, which Uganda and Tanzania will continue enjoying because of their friendly tariffs towards US exports.

Gold diggers invade Grace Mugabe farm

Illegal workers have invaded the farm of former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe to mine for gold.

Reporters from the Zimbabwean newspaper Newsday found them uprooting lemon trees, digging shafts and loading gold ore into lorries.

After unsuccessfully confronting them on Thursday, Mrs Mugabe reported the matter to the police.

The farm is in Mazowe, where she had forcefully evicted villagers in 2015 – while her husband was still in power.

Sports highlights

Ray Wilkins: Ex-England captain in critical condition in London hospital

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins is in a critical condition in a London hospital.

St George’s Hospital says that the 61-year-old is a patient and “his family have asked for privacy”.

His wife Jackie is quoted in the Daily Mirror as saying he had a cardiac arrest and the situation is “very bad”.

Wilkins, who also played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers and QPR, has been working as a pundit for Sky Sports and Talksport.

Former Chelsea captain Frank Lampard wrote on Instagram: “All thoughts and strength with this man and his family tonight. An absolute gentleman.”

Lampard’s ex-Chelsea team-mate Didier Drogba posted: “Just found out about the news, be strong Ray Wilkins and family. We blue army are sending you our prayers on this religious day.”

Tiger Woods calls himself ‘a walking miracle’ before Masters appearance

Former world number one Tiger Woods has called himself a “walking miracle” as he prepares to compete in the Masters for the first time since 2015.

The 14-time major champion had spinal fusion surgery last April – his fourth back operation in three years – and feared he might never play again.

Not only has he recovered but a recent run of good form means he is one of the favourites to win at Augusta next week.

“I’m starting to put the pieces together,” said the American, 42.

“I got a second chance on life [with the spinal fusion surgery]. I am a walking miracle.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I wanted to join LA Galaxy before Man Utd move

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to join the Major League Soccer side two years ago, before signing for Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic joined the Los Angeles club last week after the mutual termination of his Old Trafford contract.

The Swede, 36, joined United in 2016 and scored 29 goals in 53 appearances.

“[The move] was supposed to happen before Manchester United. My head was here. I wanted to come here,” he said at his first Galaxy news conference.

Ibrahimovic moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer after four seasons at French giants Paris St-Germain and has also played for Barcelona, Juventus and both Milan clubs.