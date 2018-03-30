Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Abandoned infant rescued from plantation

A one day old baby has been found dumped in a coffee plantation in Kiangoro, Kirinyaga County. The child was rescued by an elderly lady after she heard villagers talking about the baby but not doing anything to assist. The child was taken to Kiamutugu Health Center before being taken to the Kirinyaga Children’s Department.

Harambee Sacco manager charged with theft

Christopher Seje Boro, a senior manger at Harambee Sacco has been charged with the theft of sh13.6 million. Seje who works at the Credit Control Department at the second largest sacco in the country denied the charges was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or bond of Ksh.1million with a surety of the same amount.

JKIA police boss replaced

Kenya Airport Police Unit Commandant Philip Ndolo has been replaced by Titus Karuri Ndung’u. Ndolo had been stationed at the JKIA where deported Miguna Miguna was held under claims of torture on him and journalists.

Business highlights

Facebook ‘ugly truth’ growth memo haunts firm

A Facebook executive’s memo that claimed the “ugly truth” was that anything it did to grow was justified has been made public, embarrassing the company.

The 2016 post said that this applied even if it meant people might die as a result of bullying or terrorism.

Both the author and the company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, have denied they actually believe the sentiment.

But it risks overshadowing the firm’s efforts to tackle an earlier scandal.

Facebook has been under intense scrutiny since it acknowledged that it had received reports that a political consultancy – Cambridge Analytica – had not destroyed data harvested from about 50 million of its users years earlier.

Cathay Pacific ends skirts-only rule for female staff

Female cabin crew at Cathay Pacific have won a battle to scrap a rule forcing them to wear skirts.

The Hong Kong airline has agreed flight attendants can choose to wear trousers, after intense union pressure.

Some crew had complained that wearing short skirts had made them feel uncomfortable – especially when putting bags in overhead lockers or taking public transport to and from work.

But change will not happen until Cathay next refreshes its staff uniforms.

That could take three years, according to unions.

“We welcome and appreciate the company’s decision on giving us an option in choosing uniforms,” said Pauline Mak, vice chair of the Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Flight Attendants Association.

Uchumi broke again

Uchumi Supermarkets has depleted its sh700 million bailout cash issued by the government last year. The retail chain says it used the bailout cash to restock its stores during the Christmas holidays and to partly pay rent and a portion of staff wages.

Sports highlights

Miami Open semi-finals: Sloane Stephens beats Victoria Azarenka, Jelena

US Open champion Sloane Stephens will face French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the Miami Open final after the American’s magnificent semi-final comeback against Victoria Azarenka.

Belarusian Azarenka took the first two games of the second set but Stephens won 10 straight games to turn the tie around and win 3-6 6-2 6-1.

Latvia’s Ostapenko progressed later on Thursday with a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 win over American qualifier Danielle Collins.

The pair meet in the final on Saturday.

Houston Open: Padraig Harrington gets bid for Masters place off to a strong start

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington got his bid for a place at next week’s Masters off to a decent start as he shot a bogey-free five under 67 in the weather-affected first round of the Shell Houston Open.

The Irish golfer has not competed at the Masters since 2015 but the winner of this event earns a place at Augusta.

He is two shots off clubhouse leaders Lucas Glover and Kevin Tway.

The pair both hit seven birdies as they signed for 65s.

Heavy rain overnight resulted in the opening day’s play being delayed by two hours.

Joshua v Parker undercard: Alexander Povetkin upset would change life, says David Price

British heavyweight David Price says he hopes to “change his life” by shocking Alexander Povetkin on Saturday.

Price, 34, meets the Russian in the chief support fight to Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title unification bout against Joseph Parker in Cardiff.

Povetkin is 1/20 with some bookmakers and Price knows his career will be questioned if he suffers a fifth loss.

“I am desperate,” Price told BBC Sport. “I am up against it. But in every sport, there are upsets weekly.”

He added: “It’s a massive opportunity for me to turn around my boxing career. I have to get the win and change my life in the process. I’m not supposed to win this fight. It can wipe out any negativity in my career.”