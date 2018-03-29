Sports highlights – March 29, 2018

Homeboyz to Face Kabras Sugar at Nakuru 10s

Defending champions Homeboyz RFC will face Kabras Sugar in the pool stages for this year’s edition of the Great Rift Nakuru 10-a-side tournament to be staged at the Nakuru Athletic Club this weekend. Homeboyz return to their favourite hunting ground having downed Strathmore Leos 22-0 to win last year’s title.Kabras who won the Challenge Trophy in the last edition will be hoping for a bouncing ground to console themselves just a week after losing the Kenya Cup final to KCB.

Man City Women ease into Champions League semi-finals as away team beats Linkoping 3-5

Manchester City eased into the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League after beating Swedish side Linkoping 5-3 to go through 7-3 on aggregate. City led 4-0 at half time thanks to an early Jane Ross goal, two from Georgia Stanway and a Jen Beattie header. Marija Banusic scored two early in the second half, but Izzy Christiansen’s goal eased any City nerves before Tove Almqvist’s late third for Linkoping.

UEFA announces new rules for Champions League and Europa League

UEFA has announced news rules for the Champions and Europer Leagues, Under the new regulations, players will be able to represent two different clubs in the same European cup competition from next season after governing body UEFA changed its rules. As it stands, January signings cannot play for a second club in the Champions League or Europa League if they have already featured in that competition.A fourth substitute will be allowed in extra time of knockout ties, while 12 substitutes can be named in the finals.