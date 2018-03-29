Rick Ross ‘The Boss’ Calls on all Ballers and Bosses for #NRGWave Nairobi edition

Rick Ross the “Biggest Boss” has officially confirmed his coming to the +254 through a video drop released this afternoon quashing doubts of his performance in the country next month.

NRG also announced ticket prices to the much anticipated #NRGWave concert to take place at Carnivore grounds on the 28th of April where fans will pay an entrance fee of only Ksh 3000 per person, Ksh 10,000 for a group ticket of four people and Ksh 9,000 for VIP.

These are some amazing, never-seen before rates in the market that Kenyans are now warming up to and, for a long time, asked organizers to introduce.

Gates open at 6:00 pm and the event will go all the way till early morning as revelers get to experience nothing but the best from Rick Ross, one of the best rappers America has to offer.

Excitement over the Rick Ross #NRGWAVE concert is building up and with such an affordable fee, fans have no reason to miss partying with the boss.

The American rapper is set to perform in the country for the second edition of the #NRGWave concert alongside local A-listers this April.

He is best known for his hit songs “The Boss”, “Hustlin” “Push it”, and “Speeding”. In 2009, Ross founded the record label Maybach Music Group, on which he released his studio albums Deeper Than Rap (2009), Teflon Don (2010), God Forgives, I Don’t (2012), Mastermind, Hood Billionaire (2014), Black Market (2015), and Rather You Than Me(2017).