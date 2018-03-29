Newspaper summaries – March 29, 2018

Daily Nation

Police rough up, eject lawyers Orengo and Ombeta from JKIA

A contingent of police officers have roughed up lawyers James Orengo, Julie Soweto, Nelson Havi and Cliff Ombeta at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.The lawyers were also kicked out of the airport as they tried to serve the Immigration Department with court orders. Journalists were also ordered out of JKIA.On Tuesday, Mr Orengo and Otiende Amollo stuck court orders demanding the release of Dr Miguna Miguna at the Immigration Department’s offices at JKIA.

Amnesty International condemns Miguna lock-up

Amnesty International has criticised Kenyan authorities’ refusal to let lawyer Miguna Miguna into the country to participate in his case.In a statement, Amnesty International Kenya’s Executive Director Irungu Houghton said: “The way Miguna was treated showed blatant disregard for his human rights, after the High Court ordered that he be allowed to re-enter the country.”RIGHTS

Reprieve for driving schools as court suspends new NTSA rules

Driving schools and drivers of public service vehicles will not be required to undergo mandatory vetting after the High Court suspended a directive issued by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).In a ruling, Justice George Odunga suspended the proposed curriculum for training and testing of drivers, pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by Okiya Omtatah.

The Standard

Miguna lands in Dubai after dramatic deportation from Kenya, refuses to leave

Lawyer Miguna Miguna landed in Dubai Thursday morning and refused to leave the international airport. He said he was “dragged, assaulted and drugged” before being forced to leave the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi for Dubai on Wednesday night. He said in a message he needed medical attention amid reports Canadian officials were attending to him.

CS Matiang’i, Boinnet and Kihalangwa in trouble for disobeying court orders

The Interior Cabinet secretary is among three top officials who will be sentenced today as the High Court cracks the whip on the Government for detaining lawyer Miguna Miguna in defiance of its orders. Justice George Odunga, while convicting CS Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, and former Director of Immigration (now Interior PS) Gordon Kihalangwa, said the war was no longer between the parties but had reached a level where judicial powers were on trial.

Nyong’o says national dialogue led by Uhuru, Raila could start in weeks

The national dialogue being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga could start in a matter of weeks, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has said. Nyong’o, a close ally of Raila’s, said a secretariat drawn from the Government and Opposition parties was working on the terms of reference for the talks aimed at healing the country.

The Star

House rejects regulations raising vehicle inspection fee

The National Assembly yesterday adopted a report annulling regulations seeking to increase vehicle inspection fees.The Committee on Delegated Legislation’s report cited lack of public participation, lack of clarity and ambiguity in the proposed changes to the Traffic Act.

Matiang’i, Boinnet face jail for holding Miguna

The government has ignored 10 orders issued by the courts relating to Miguna since he was arrested on February 2.Yesterday, Justice George Odunga spent nearly the entire day adjudicating on an already messy situation after the government refused to obey an order to produce Miguna in court as ordered the previous day by Justice Roselyne Aburili of the High Court.Justice Odunga had earlier ordered Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa to appear before him in person, but none honoured his directive.And when they failed to show up in court, the judge, in a hard-hitting ruling, convicted them for content of court.

State of Nation address put off for the first time

President Uhuru Kenyatta will not give the State of the Nation address as has been the norm in March every year since he was first elected.He left the country at 6.30am this morning for a four-day state visit to Mozambique. Since his election in 2013 Uhuru has used the address in Parliament to spell out the government agenda.

Business Daily

State plans to pay farmers monthly for coffee deliveries

Coffee sector regulator has embarked on a plan that will pay farmers monthly for bean deliveries instead of the current six-month cycle that has left many producers struggling to meet their financial obligations.The Coffee Directorate on Wednesday said it was partnering with Co-operative Bankand the Meru County government in the pilot phase of the programme that, if successful, will be extended to coffee farmers countrywide.

MPs grill Njiraini over Sh17bn excise duty system report

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner-general John Njiraini is set to be grilled by MPs over a special audit report on the procurement of e-tax stamps that the High Court annulled recently.Mr Njiraini said he will honour the invitations to appear before the Public Investment Committee (PIC) this morning but described the summon as subjudice as the matter is in court.He did not disclose the parties in the latest suit on the procurement of the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS).

EABL Kisumu plant to roll out first Senator Keg barrel mid July

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has started recruiting top managers for its Kisumu plant as preparations for operations get under way.KBL managing director Jane Karuku said that the first barrel of Senator Keg will be released from the Sh15 billion facility on July 17.