News headlines

News highlights



Western Kenya MPs in plan to form single united party

Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya MPs have indicated they are ready to form a new party or join an existing one to ensure Western region unity.This came barely a week after ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula formed a unity pact seen as a strategic move for 2022 politics, a decision viewed to have been reached after Wetangula was ousted as the Senate Minority Leader.Tongeren MP Eseli Simiyu, who spoke on behalf of the legislators, condemned those against their unity and said the perception that Western communities cannot be united was a misguided notion.

Matiang’i, Boinett, Kinoti and Kihalangwa charged for contempt of court

A High Court judge has ordered Interior Minister Fred Matiangi, police chiefs and top Immigration officials to appear in court Thursday for sentencing after finding them guilty of ignoring two consecutive orders to produce Miguna Miguna in court. Matiangi is required in court alongside IG Joseph Boinnet, DCI boss George Kinoti, Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa, Flying Boss Said Kiprotich and the officer in charge of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Miguna deported yet again

Outspoken Lawyer Miguna Miguna was deported on Wednesday night despite a court order that he be freed unconditionally and produced in court on Thursday.Miguna was forced into an Emirates flight destined for Dubai accompanied by two police officers.Police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and his lawyers — including Cliff Ombeta confirmed the deportation, while explaining how they were beaten up by police.

Business highlights

Uhuru moves to deepen trade ties with Mozambique

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to begin a State visit to Mozambique to promote trade, enhance bilateral relations and especially on the blue economy.The blue economy has been highlighted as a key sector in manufacturing, which is one of the pillars of President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.Ahead of the visit, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma said discussions in Mozambique will revolve around value addition in a number of areas, top among them being the blue economy – all aimed at benefiting the people of the two countries.

Government promises farmers 40% of their dues upfront

The Coffee Directorate will soon start paying coffee farmers 40% of their dues upfront. According to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), the Government is currently piloting the cherry advance payments together with the Meru County Government through the Co-operative Bank. The model will then be replicated in all other coffee-growing areas. The first farmers will get the money in May, when they start harvesting the current crop, Coffee Directorate boss Kiplimo Meli said in Nairobi yesterday.

Insurance company AAR increases claims reserves to Ksh1 billion

AAR Insurance has this year increased its claims reserve to Ksh1 billion compared with about Ksh450 million in 2017. The insurer, which has more than 200,000 customers countrywide, said on Wednesday that it had more than doubled its reserves to cover claims amid an expected surge in compensation pay-outs.

Sports highlights

Homeboyz to Face Kabras Sugar at Nakuru 10s

Defending champions Homeboyz RFC will face Kabras Sugar in the pool stages for this year’s edition of the Great Rift Nakuru 10-a-side tournament to be staged at the Nakuru Athletic Club this weekend. Homeboyz return to their favourite hunting ground having downed Strathmore Leos 22-0 to win last year’s title.Kabras who won the Challenge Trophy in the last edition will be hoping for a bouncing ground to console themselves just a week after losing the Kenya Cup final to KCB.

Man City Women ease into Champions League semi-finals as away team beats Linkoping 3-5

Manchester City eased into the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League after beating Swedish side Linkoping 5-3 to go through 7-3 on aggregate.City led 4-0 at half time thanks to an early Jane Ross goal, two from Georgia Stanway and a Jen Beattie header.Marija Banusic scored two early in the second half, but Izzy Christiansen’s goal eased any City nerves before Tove Almqvist’s late third for Linkoping.

UEFA announces new rules for Champions League and Europa League

UEFA has announced news rules for the Champions and Europer Leagues, Under the new regulations, players will be able to represent two different clubs in the same European cup competition from next season after governing body Uefa changed its rules.As it stands, January signings cannot play for a second club in the Champions League or Europa League if they have already featured in that competition.A fourth substitute will be allowed in extra time of knockout ties, while 12 substitutes can be named in the finals.