Evening news headlines

News highlights

CS Matiang’i, Police Chief Boinnet and Immigration boss Kihalangwa fined Ksh200,000 each for contempt of court

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Police chief Joseph Boinnet and Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa have been fined Ksh200,000 each for disobeying court orders, and failing to produce Miguna Miguna.Also fined is in whose custody Miguna was before deportation to Dubai last night. High Court Judge George Odunga said he found it impractical to send the officials to jail because their juniors are the ones charged with the responsibility of arresting them and taking them to prison.

Come clean on Miguna deportation, Opposition MPs tells State

Opposition MPs wants the government to come clean on the circumstances surrounding and leading to the second detention and deportation of the self-declared National Resistance Movement general Miguna Miguna after his return to the country from Canada.Miguna was forcibly deported to Dubai on Wednesday night, the United Arab Emirates, after he was held in a toilet at the JKIA for three days.Led by Minority Leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi, over 30 MPs said the deportation of the fiery lawyer was disastrous and uncalled for.

20 petrol stations busted for selling contaminated fuel

The Energy Regulatory Commission has busted 20 petrol stations for selling contaminated fuel.The commission conducted tests from January to March to monitor the quality fuels on sale, their transportation and storage. In a a notice released earlier today, the Commission said 4,476 tests were conducted at 778 sites. Their owners were arrested and charged

Business highlights

Eveready issues first dividend in seven years after posts Ksh273 million profit

Battery maker Eveready East Africa has registered a pre-tax profit of Sh273 million for the year ending September 2017, ending years of losses for the Nakuru-based battery maker.The positive results come on the back of a bitter separation between Eveready and Energizer, where the former lost a court case seeking to stop Energizer from appointing a local distributor.Eveready has been incurring losses due to the influx of cheap imports and counterfeits which resulted in the closure of its dry batter factory in Nakuru in September 2014.

Technical University of Kenya signs Ksh10 million deal to manufacture and export parts to China

The Technical University of Kenya has signed a Ksh10 million contract with the Chinese Embassy in Kenya that will see TUK develop and export spare parts to China.TUK Vice-Chancellor Dr. Francis Aduol and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Liu Xianfa signed the agreement during the awarding of 20 participants of the Africa Tech Challenge season four at Radisson Blu Hotel.The Challenge which was launched in November and aimed at empowering the youth through employment creation, sought to advance the participants skills in brick-laying, carpentry and steel works.

Sanlam secures CMA approval as efforts to strengthen regional Investments and Asset management arm gains steam

Local non-bank financial services provider, Sanlam Kenya, has secured preliminary regulatory approval to officially cease the operations of its local Investment and asset management subsidiary Sanlam Investment Limited (SIL).The acceptance of a request for revocation of license earlier submitted to the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is part of the ongoing strategic efforts to align Sanlam’s investment and asset management businesses in the region.Following the successful integration of Sanlam Investments Limited (SIL) operations into Sanlam Investments East Africa Limited (SIEAL), the Capital Markets Authority has accepted the request for SIL to officially cease operations of its licensed activities as these are now being carried out by SIEAL.

Sports highlights

Napoli midfielder Jorginho welcomes praise from Man City manager

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has responded to praise from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola by saying he believes could fit into English football. The Manchester City manager called the Italian midfielder wonderful and marvellous while discussing Napoli’s strengths ahead of their Champions League meetings this season.That praise has gone down especially well with Jorginho.”It’s always nice to receive compliments, but it’s spectacular when they come from a manager with that importance and winning past,” the 26-year-old said.

Ibrahim Afellay reportedly ordered to stay away from Stoke training ground

Paul Lambert has allegedly told told former Barcelona midfielder Ibrahim Afellay to stay away from Stoke City ahead of the final seven games. Recent reports claim the Dutch international’s attitude and performances during training led to Lambert giving him the news this week.And the board are backing their manager to the hilt over his decision.

Chelsea Head Coach says Alvaro Morata is back to form and 100% fit

Chelsea Head Coach Antonio Conte says Alvaro Morata is “100%” fit again and believes Tottenham can cope without “world-class” Harry Kane. Conte’s options up front have been scrutinised in recent weeks, with the Chelsea boss often preferring to use midfielder Eden Hazard in an advanced role instead of strikers Morata and Olivier Giroud – both signed this season.