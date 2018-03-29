Education CS Amina Mohammed graces Africa Tech Challenge Season 4 awarding ceremony.(PHOTOS)

The cabinet Secretary for Education Amina Mohammed and the Executive President of the AVIC International Mr. Liu Jun graced the awarding of the winners of Africa Tech Challenge Season 4. Organized and run by AVIC International, Africa Tech Challenge is a skills-based initiative that seeks to empower the youth through equipping them with technical skills which allows them to access internship and job opportunities more easily.

With the youth unemployment rate recorded at around 22.2%, skills improvement for opportunities in the informal sector is crucial. Dubbed, Jenga Vijana, the fourth Season of Africa Tech Challenge, sought to advance the participants skills in brick-laying, carpentry and steel works. Upon successful completion, the winners of the challenge will be employed at several AVIC projects across the country. The project attracted hundreds of interested participants from across the country, with 103 being successful and undergoing rigorous training in their selected discipline at the Global Trade Centre site, which upon completion will create more than 10,000 jobs.