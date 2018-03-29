Business highlights – March 29, 2018

Uhuru moves to deepen trade ties with Mozambique

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to begin a State visit to Mozambique to promote trade, enhance bilateral relations and especially on the blue economy.The blue economy has been highlighted as a key sector in manufacturing, which is one of the pillars of President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.Ahead of the visit, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma said discussions in Mozambique will revolve around value addition in a number of areas, top among them being the blue economy – all aimed at benefiting the people of the two countries.

Government promises farmers 40% of their dues upfront

The Coffee Directorate will soon start paying coffee farmers 40% of their dues upfront. According to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), the Government is currently piloting the cherry advance payments together with the Meru County Government through the Co-operative Bank. The model will then be replicated in all other coffee-growing areas. The first farmers will get the money in May, when they start harvesting the current crop, Coffee Directorate boss Kiplimo Meli said in Nairobi yesterday.

Insurance company AAR increases claims reserves to Ksh1 billion

AAR Insurance has this year increased its claims reserve to Ksh1 billion compared with about Ksh450 million in 2017. The insurer, which has more than 200,000 customers countrywide, said on Wednesday that it had more than doubled its reserves to cover claims amid an expected surge in compensation pay-outs.