Business highlights – March 29, 2018

Uhuru moves to deepen trade ties with Mozambique
President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to begin a State visit to Mozambique to promote trade, enhance bilateral relations and especially on the blue economy.The blue economy has been highlighted as a key sector in manufacturing, which is one of the pillars of President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.Ahead of the visit, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma said discussions in Mozambique will revolve around value addition in a number of areas, top among them being the blue economy – all aimed at benefiting the people of the two countries.
Government promises farmers 40% of their dues upfront
The Coffee Directorate will soon start paying coffee farmers 40% of their dues upfront. According to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), the Government is currently piloting the cherry advance payments together with the Meru County Government through the Co-operative Bank. The model will then be replicated in all other coffee-growing areas. The first farmers will get the money in May, when they start harvesting the current crop, Coffee Directorate boss Kiplimo Meli said in Nairobi yesterday.
Insurance company AAR increases claims reserves to Ksh1 billion
AAR Insurance has this year increased its claims reserve to Ksh1 billion compared with about Ksh450 million in 2017. The insurer, which has more than 200,000 customers countrywide, said on Wednesday that it had more than doubled its reserves to cover claims amid an expected surge in compensation pay-outs.
You might also like
Sonko: Why Nairobi should vote Kidero out
Jubilee Party gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko has launched a scathing attack on Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero accusing him of presiding over a failed and corrupt regime. Sonko claims properties and
Sports Headlines
Tusker’s Nkata to leave club for Bandari 2016 Sportpesa Premier League coach of the year Paul Nkata could be on hiw way out of Champions Tusker FC with sources saying
Afternoon business highlights – March 7, 2018
Nakumatt loses City Mall Mombasa space due to Ksh27.8 million rent arrears Nakumatt Supermarket has lost its retail space ar the City Mall in Mombasa over a Ksh27.8 million debt. Police and
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!