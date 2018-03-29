Afternoon sports highlights – March 29, 2018

Jack Wilshere fit for Arsenal game against Stoke, says Manager

Jack Wilshere will be available for Arsenal’s fixture against Stoke on Sunday, says assistant manager Steve Bould.The midfielder has trained with Arsenal this week after recovering from a knee injury which forced him to withdraw from the England squad for their friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Manchester City ready to double Raheem Sterling’s money

Manchester City want to open new-contract talks with Raheem Sterling, but are facing a major battle to keep him.Sterling’s impressive form for club and country has put him on the radar of Europe’s top clubs – including Spanish giants Real Madrid – after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s hottest properties.The pacy forward has got his best return in a season after scoring 20 goals and his stock has never been higher after his impressive improvement under boss Pep Guardiola.

Alderweireld needs to improve his reputation at Tottenham ahead of World Cup, says Belgium boss

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has warned Toby Alderweireld he must win back his place in Tottenham’s starting line-up if he wants to be sure of starting for Belgium at the World Cup. The 29-year-old centre-back has made only two appearances for Tottenham since suffering a hamstring injury in November, with Davinson Sanchez replacing him at the heart of the Spurs defence alongside international team-mate Jan Vertonghen.