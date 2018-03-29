Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Government challenges contempt of court charges leveled against top security officials

The Government is set to appeal the High Court contempt conviction of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, top immigration and security officers.Attorney General Paul Kihara has said the government will challenge Justice George Odunga’s finding that Matiangi, Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa, and National Police Service Inspector General Joseph Boinnet disdained court orders directing them to release Opposition activist Miguna Miguna.Kihara said the State officers had not violated court orders saying they were committed to protecting and enforcing the rule of law.He said the government is committed to Immigration Laws and the International Conventions on Migration of Persons.

Miguna says he was assaulted before being deported to Dubai

Miguna Miguna was put on an Emirates flight late on Wednesday evening, his lawyer Cliff Ombeta said, two days after police detained the politician on his return to the country.His deportation marks a significant escalation in a tussle between the judiciary and the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, which opposition leaders and other critics say fails to respect the authority of the courts in political matters.Miguna said he had been dragged, assaulted and drugged during the forced deportation.

Teachers Service Commission pulls out of mediation talks citing bias

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) ash pulled out of arbitration talks, citing bias. In a complaint to Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattan, the TSC said the mediation process was skewed to favour the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut). The commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Macharia, told Mr Yattan that the process was not transparent and accused Hellen Maneno, the conciliator, of engaging in partisan meetings with Knut.

Business highlights

Nairobi MCAs allocate Ksh13 billion to development projects

Nairobi MCAs allocated 32% or Ksh13.3 billion of Governor Mike Sonko’s 2017-18 supplementary budget to development. The ward representatives increased the development kitty by Ksh5.6 billion from the initial Ksh7.7 billion. The increase mainly targets metropolitan projects which the county is to implement in partnership with the national government and four other counties in Nairobi region.

The Hub Karen unveils fundraising option for the endangered Mountain Bongo

The Hub Karen, has unveiled an innovative fund raising option based on its parking check out systems.The fundraising option, developed in conjunction with The Hub Karen’s Parking Access Control solutions provider, Paytech Africa, will allow visitors to the shopping complex a convenient option to contribute funds for specific causes.The Kenyan Mountain Bongo, is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species which is widely recognized as the most comprehensive, objective global approach for evaluating the conservation status of plant and animal species.Ahead of the Easter Festivities and to kick start the solution, The Hub Karen has activated the option as a fundraising platform targeting to raise more than Kshs 5 million for the critically endangered Mountain Bongo antelopes’ conservation project.

Agriculture Research Organisation to receive Ksh300 million to address armyworm crisis



As an armyworm epidemic threatens food basket regions across the country, the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) is set to receive Ksh300 million to tackle the menace. The crisis was reported in the country for the first time last year with devastating impact on maize production. Now the funds will be used to purchase chemicals and provide logistical support as the government strives to get rid of the worms.

Sports highlights

Jack Wilshere fit for Arsenal game against Stoke, says Manager

Jack Wilshere will be available for Arsenal’s fixture against Stoke on Sunday, says assistant manager Steve Bould.The midfielder has trained with Arsenal this week after recovering from a knee injury which forced him to withdraw from the England squad for their friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Manchester City ready to double Raheem Sterling’s money

Manchester City want to open new-contract talks with Raheem Sterling, but are facing a major battle to keep him.Sterling’s impressive form for club and country has put him on the radar of Europe’s top clubs – including Spanish giants Real Madrid – after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s hottest properties.The pacy forward has got his best return in a season after scoring 20 goals and his stock has never been higher after his impressive improvement under boss Pep Guardiola.

Alderweireld needs to improve his reputation at Tottenham ahead of World Cup, says Belgium boss

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has warned Toby Alderweireld he must win back his place in Tottenham’s starting line-up if he wants to be sure of starting for Belgium at the World Cup. The 29-year-old centre-back has made only two appearances for Tottenham since suffering a hamstring injury in November, with Davinson Sanchez replacing him at the heart of the Spurs defence alongside international team-mate Jan Vertonghen.