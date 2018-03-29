Afternoon business highlights – March 29, 2018

Nairobi MCAs allocate Ksh13 billion to development projects

Nairobi MCAs allocated 32% or Ksh13.3 billion of Governor Mike Sonko’s 2017-18 supplementary budget to development. The ward representatives increased the development kitty by Ksh5.6 billion from the initial Ksh7.7 billion. The increase mainly targets metropolitan projects which the county is to implement in partnership with the national government and four other counties in Nairobi region.

The Hub Karen unveils fundraising option for the endangered Mountain Bongo

The Hub Karen, has unveiled an innovative fund raising option based on its parking check out systems.The fundraising option, developed in conjunction with The Hub Karen’s Parking Access Control solutions provider, Paytech Africa, will allow visitors to the shopping complex a convenient option to contribute funds for specific causes.The Kenyan Mountain Bongo, is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species which is widely recognized as the most comprehensive, objective global approach for evaluating the conservation status of plant and animal species.Ahead of the Easter Festivities and to kick start the solution, The Hub Karen has activated the option as a fundraising platform targeting to raise more than Kshs 5 million for the critically endangered Mountain Bongo antelopes’ conservation project.

Agriculture Research Organisation to receive Ksh300 million to address armyworm crisis



As an armyworm epidemic threatens food basket regions across the country, the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) is set to receive Ksh300 million to tackle the menace. The crisis was reported in the country for the first time last year with devastating impact on maize production. Now the funds will be used to purchase chemicals and provide logistical support as the government strives to get rid of the worms.