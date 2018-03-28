Sports highlights – March 28, 2018

Harambee Stars fall 3-2 to Central African Republic



Harambee Stars suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of 121st placed Central African Republic (CAR) in their second FIFA friendly match played in Marrakech, Morocco on Tuesday evening.This follows the 2-2 draw with Comoros on Saturday, two results that will definitely see the national football team plunge in the next FIFA rankings having failed to win against two teams placed way lower than them.CAR put the game to bed with what seemed to be a soft penalty in the 70th minute with Foxi Kethevoama and Eudes Dagoulou having scored in between Eric Johannah’s equalizer.

Jesus secures win for Brazil in Berlin

Gabriel Jesus’ first-half goal gave Brazil a 1-0 win against world champions Germany in Berlin on Tuesday night. The Manchester City man struck from Willian’s wicked cross on 37 minutes, as the world heavyweights went up against each other with under 11 weeks until the World Cup in Russia.Brazil, looking to make up for their disastrous 7-1 defeat four years ago in their own country at the hands of Germany, will face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in their group games, while the champions are up against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Russia.

Russia fall 1-3 to France

Kylian Mbappe scored either side of Paul Pogba’s stunning free-kick to give France a 3-1 friendly win against World Cup hosts Russia.PSG forward Mbappe opened the scoring with a fine touch and finish inside the box (40), before Man Utd midfielder Pogba curled home a superb free-kick from 30 yards just after half-time (49).Russia halved the deficit against the run of play through Fedor Smolov (68), but Mbappe grabbed his second with seven minutes remaining, striking through the legs of Russia goalkeeper Andrey Lunev.