Newspaper summaries – March 28, 2018

Daily Nation

Uhuru orders Echesa to pay athletes allowances

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday ordered Sports CS Rashid Echesa to ensure the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games-bound Kenyan team are paid their allowances immediately.The president, who hosted Team Kenya at State House, Nairobi, also directed the Ministry of Sports to pay all the pending cash rewards for athletes dating back to 2012.

LSK asks State to resolve Miguna Miguna’s visa fiasco

The Law Society of Kenya wants the Immigration department to clear lawyer Miguna Miguna for entry into the country.In a press statement on Tuesday, the agency indicated that paperwork to facilitate Dr Miguna’s re-entry has been sent to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where he is being held since Monday.

MPs support Sh200 billion Lamu coal plant

The National Assembly Committee on Energy has supported the establishment of a Sh200 billion coal plant in Lamu County.Committee chairman David Gikaria said the plant would use advanced technology “which has proved beyond doubt that coal production can be safe”.The plant is to be established at Kwasasi area in Hindi.

The Standard

Four suspects in court over theft of Sh13M hospital equipment

Four suspects were yesterday charged with theft of theatre equipment worth Sh13 million from St Mary’s Mission Hospital. The suspects, among them three workers, took away 57 assorted theatre and laboratory equipment valued at Sh13,283,200. Some of the missing equipment are anesthesia machines, dialysis machines and theatre monitors and surgical sets.

Report: Murang’a most corrupt county

Murang’a is the most corrupt county in Kenya, according to a new report. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in a survey conducted before last year’s General Election ranked counties by proportion of those who paid bribes. The survey dubbed, National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2016, shows that 90.7 per cent of the respondents said they had parted with a bribe in Muranga County.

Mystery as 150 cows drop dead in Nyakach

Joshua Otieno, a farmer in Nyakach, Kisumu County, watched in disbelief as his cows collapsed and died one after the other. By midday yesterday, more than 150 cows, including some that belonged to his neighbours in Rangul village, lay dead under unknown circumstances. The cows reportedly developed difficulties walking before dropping dead as their owners watched, moments after leaving a grazing field. According to the owners, the deaths began on Monday evening. The loss was estimated at Sh4 million.

The Star

Pay surgery mix-up patients, MPs order KNH and ministry

MPs last evening recommended the two patients involved in the surgery mix-up at KNH be compensated by the hospital and Health ministry.The recommendations, unanimously supported by MPs, were proposed by Majority leader Aden Duale. The MPs said the ministry should ensure that Samuel Kimani and John Nderitu receive treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital or elsewhere.Kimani was operated on in place of Nderitu. For Nderitu, the House resolved that he be compensated for the risk he was exposed to, while Kimani should be compensated for delayed surgery.

Miguna standoff exposes cracks in Uhuru-Raila deal

The political ceasefire between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga has come under sharp scrutiny after the latter failed to secure Miguna Miguna’s freedom FROM jKIA Monday night.Raila had driven to Jomo the Kenyatta international Airport to intervene in the eight-hour standoff but left dejected after making frantic calls. He watched helplessly as policemen in civilian clothes forcibly grabbed Miguna, and bundled him into a Dubai-bound Emirates’ flight in an abortive attempt to deport him a second time.

House team wants texts reviewed due to complaints

The National Assembly Committee on Education has called for reevaluation of textbooks in primary and secondary schools.This comes in the wake of complains about errors and misleading information in some books. They belong to the 8-4-4 curriculum and were approved in 2004.The books affect Classes 7 and 8 pupils and Form One books being bought directly from publishers by the government. Previously, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development was delegated to buy and distribute textbooks under a project jointly funded by the World Bank and the national government.

Business Daily

Court orders Chinese firm to pay lawyer Sh1m for unfair dismissal

A Chinese engineering company has been ordered to pay a lawyer it had employed as a legal officer Sh1 million for unfair termination of her employment.Justice Linnet Ndolo of the Employment and Labour Relations Court said the termination of Ms Winnie Mghoi’s employment by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (Kenya) Ltd was substantively and procedurally unfair hence she was entitled to compensation.

Brewer London Distillers faces closure on toxic waste claims

MPs have threatened to push for closure of London Distillers (Kenya) over claims of discharging toxic wastes into Athi River.The Environment and Natural Resources committee accused the management of the alcoholic manufacturer of failure to comply with the environmental watchdog directives.Should MPs recommend the firm’s closure, the Executive will be required to implement the resolution. Parliament has a committee that follows implementation of House resolutions.

Real estate tycoons battle contractor in wind up suit

Nairobi’s real estate moguls Peter and Susan Muraya have been dragged into a legal battle after a contractor filed a high-profile petition in court seeking to wind up two real estate companies associated with the couple over non-payment of debt.Eternal Foundation Construction wants the Murayas’ two companies, one of which holds a vast real estate property valued at more than Sh1 billion, liquidated.Sucasa and Encasa West Limited, the two companies at the centre of the liquidation suit, are owned by the Murayas, whose vast real estate empire is valued at billions of shillings.