News headlines

News highlights

High Court blocks move to increase retirement age limit for CEO’s of public bodies

The High Court has suspended a circular issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on the age limit for parastatal bosses. Kinyua issued the directive that CEO’s of public bodies will not be subjected to both the mandatory retirement age of 60 years and further said they can also serve for more than six years.

50% of Kenyans happy with Uhuru’s performance

Anestimated 50% of Kenyans are satisfied with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s performance over the last three months. According to an IPSOS survey released on Tuesday, of those who approve the President’s performance, 80% are Jubilee supporters while the rest are affiliated to the National Super Alliance. Some of those approving his performance rate the president highly because they believe he has invested well in the Education sector while others approve of his choice of Cabinet members and other Executive Appointments.

Muranga Governor slams report claiming his County is most corrupt

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has criticised an EACC report ranking the county as the most corrupt. Speaking on Tuesday, he argued that the report relates to other bribery cases not related to county government as claimed.The governor said his administration supports the oversight role played by the EACC to combat and prevent economic crimes in the country.

Business highlights

Africa’s premier investment marketplace to accelerate continent’s economic transformation

To help Africa find the path to its long-deserved economic fortune, the African Development Bank is championing the region’s premier investment market.The Bank is providing collaborative leadership for a new 100% transactional initiative – the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) – which provides Africa’s best opportunity so far to encourage accelerated economic transformation.The African Development Bank is working with the world’s leading financial institutions to de-risk investment through the platform and make it a springboard for Africa’s economic transformation.

SGR train fully booked ahead of Easter weekend

Kenya Railways Corporation MD Atanas Maina has said the Standard Gauge Railway train is fully booked from March 30 to April 2. He added that there has been an increase in the number of people travelling between Nairobi and Mombasa due to promotional fares, which have been in existence since last June. Maina stated that to avoid inconvenience, passengers must learn to book in advance.

City Hall announces plans to lower parking fees

The Nairobi County Treasury says parking will soon cost Ksh200 down from Ksh300 if the county assembly amends the Finance Bill. The county is also seeking to increase the number of parking spaces from 12,000 to 20,000 in a year’s time. Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Robert Mbatia stated that the earliest the reduction could take effect was September 30.

Sports highlights

Harambee Stars fall 3-2 to Central African Republic



Harambee Stars suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of 121st placed Central African Republic (CAR) in their second FIFA friendly match played in Marrakech, Morocco on Tuesday evening.This follows the 2-2 draw with Comoros on Saturday, two results that will definitely see the national football team plunge in the next FIFA rankings having failed to win against two teams placed way lower than them.CAR put the game to bed with what seemed to be a soft penalty in the 70th minute with Foxi Kethevoama and Eudes Dagoulou having scored in between Eric Johannah’s equalizer.

Jesus secures win for Brazil in Berlin

Gabriel Jesus’ first-half goal gave Brazil a 1-0 win against world champions Germany in Berlin on Tuesday night.The Manchester City man struck from Willian’s wicked cross on 37 minutes, as the world heavyweights went up against each other with under 11 weeks until the World Cup in Russia.Brazil, looking to make up for their disastrous 7-1 defeat four years ago in their own country at the hands of Germany, will face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in their group games, while the champions are up against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Russia.

Russia fall 1-3 to France

Kylian Mbappe scored either side of Paul Pogba’s stunning free-kick to give France a 3-1 friendly win against World Cup hosts Russia.PSG forward Mbappe opened the scoring with a fine touch and finish inside the box (40), before Man Utd midfielder Pogba curled home a superb free-kick from 30 yards just after half-time (49).Russia halved the deficit against the run of play through Fedor Smolov (68), but Mbappe grabbed his second with seven minutes remaining, striking through the legs of Russia goalkeeper Andrey Lunev.