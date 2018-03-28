France 24 becomes first international news outlet to launch a digital free-to-air channel in Kenya

France 24, a global media outlet, has launched in Kenya, become the first international news channel to be on a digital free-to-air platform in the country.

This, following the signing of an agreement with SIGNET, a subsidiary of the Kenyan Broadcasting Corporation, further growing its foothold in the country with an estimated reach of 2.3 million households, double the number of viewers it enjoyed before.

The new channel will be accessible free-to-air in most metro areas, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Embu, Kisii, Kisumu, Machakos, Maralal, Mombasa, Murang’a, Naivasha, Nakuru, Narok, Nyeri, Webuye, Yala and Siaya.

From its newsroom in Paris, France 24 is an international news channel that gives a different perspective to global affairs all over the world.

With 35 nationalities working in the newsroom and 160 correspondent bureaus all over the world, the expression of diversity, confrontation of viewpoints and debate are central to the channel’s programming.

Broadcast 24/7 in four languages, English, French, Arabic and Spanish, the channel delivers comprehensive international news bulletins every half hour, with analytical commentary offering viewers the context to help them better understand international developments through new angles.

The launch comes as Kenya continues attracting international attention from investors looking to tap into its strategic location, its pool of talented entrepreneurs, burgeoning middle class, infrastructural growth and discovery of natural resources that have fanned an appetite for information which France 24 seeks to fill.

This, as the news channel also seeks to meet rising needs for diversified and trusted sources of international news among Kenyan growing middle class.

In its flagship technology show, Tech 24, that seeks to celebrate Kenya’s pole position in championing innovation, France 24 will visit Nairobi’s iHub which has been the cradle of many successful tech start-ups, Konza, the Silicon Valley of Africa and take a look at the projects that have worked and what the world can learn from them.

The programme will broadcast on 31st March 2018 at 3:15 pm.