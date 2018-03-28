Evening news headlines – March 28, 2018

News highlights

Uhuru confident in new police training curriculum

President Uhuru Kenyatta today commended the police force for reviewing its training curriculum to incorporate modern security challenges including cyber crime and counterfeits.He said the new basic recruits training curriculum will help police officers respond better to contemporary crimes such as transnational security challenges.The President said these crimes were not a preserve for Kenya but a global challenge hence the need to equip security agencies with new skills.For the country to protect itself better, said President Kenyatta, there is need to engage in a paradigm shift from the way we train our security agencies so that they can have the requisite skills to discharge their duties.

Security chiefs summoned to court over Miguna’s detention at JKIA

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa, and National Police Service Inspector General Joseph Boinnet have been ordered to appear before the High Court at 2:30pm over the detention of Opposition activist Miguna Miguna at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.Justice George Odunga gave the order Wednesday afternoon after the State failed to produce Miguna in court in accordance with a directive issued by Justice Roslyn Aburili on Tuesday.Justice Aburili had instructed that Miguna be forthwith released and presented before a duty judge on March 28 after advocate John Khaniri filed an application challenging his detention by immigration officials at the airport.

Opposition slams government for disregarding the law

Opposition MPs have urged Attorney General Paul Kihara Advise the government to obey court orders. This came after the National Assembly unanimously approved his nomination. In his contribution to the debate, Minority Leader John Mbadi urged the new AG as the chief legal advisor to advise the government to respect court orders. Majority Leader Aden Duale urged MPs to support recommendations by the Committee on Appointments which conducted his approval hearings citing that he exhibited immense knowledge of the law and the understanding of the environment in which he is expected to serve as the Attorney General.

Business highlights

The Hub Karen unveils fundraising option for the endangered Mountain Bongo

The Hub Karen, has unveiled an innovative fund raising option based on its parking check out systems.The fundraising option, developed in conjunction with The Hub Karen’s Parking Access Control solutions provider, Paytech Africa, will allow visitors to the shopping complex a convenient option to contribute funds for specific causes.The Kenyan Mountain Bongo, is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species which is widely recognized as the most comprehensive, objective global approach for evaluating the conservation status of plant and animal species.

Kenya Pipeline Company gears up to begin exportation of crude oil

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is inviting tenders for modification of the pipeline to incorporate a heating component that will facilitate the flow of Turkana oil to the ships during the early exports later this year.Kenya plans to transport the crude from its Turkana wells by trucks to the port of Mombasa for storage and onward shipment to refiners in foreign markets.

PrideInn clashes with Tropicana Hotels over Ksh90 million debt

PrideInn hotel has moved to court seeking a temporary injunction restraining Tropicana Hotels Ltd from calling up for payment or enforcing a bank guarantee for Ksh90 million. The hospitality chain is seeking the order pending hearing and determination of its application. PrideInn Hotels and Investments Ltd had been put on liquidation and subsequently put under receivership by Justice Patrick Otieno for failing to pay a Ksh69.3 million debt.

Sports highlights

Head Coach Phil Neville says England Women will be world’s number one

England Women’s head coach Phil Neville is convinced his team will become the No 1 side in the world.The former Manchester United and Everton midfielder took charge of the national team in January and, after an encouraging start at the SheBelieves Cup, which included a 4-1 thrashing of France and a draw with Germany, England moved up to second place in the FIFA rankings.That is England’s highest standing – but Neville is convinced there is more to come from his squad and, with the 2019 Women’s World Cup on the horizon, the target is to overtake USA.

England Manager unhappy with Video Assistant Referee penalty ruling

England manager Gareth Southgate was unhappy with the video assistant referee (VAR) decision that denied his side a win over Italy at Wembley.Jamie Vardy put the hosts ahead but referee Deniz Aytekin consulted VAR and awarded Italy a late penalty, which Lorenzo Insigne scored to make it 1-1.

European clubs want mandatory rest in international calendar

European clubs want mandatory rest periods inserted into the international calendar to give players more time to recover from matches.The head of the continent’s association has also asked for “an overall reduction of games” in the calendar, which currently runs until 2024.European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli said it was important to “preserve and respect” the players.