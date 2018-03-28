Business highlights – March 28, 2018

Africa’s premier investment marketplace to accelerate continent’s economic transformation
To help Africa find the path to its long-deserved economic fortune, the African Development Bank is championing the region’s premier investment market.The Bank is providing collaborative leadership for a new 100% transactional initiative – the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) – which provides Africa’s best opportunity so far to encourage accelerated economic transformation.The African Development Bank is working with the world’s leading financial institutions to de-risk investment through the platform and make it a springboard for Africa’s economic transformation.
SGR train fully booked ahead of Easter weekend
Kenya Railways Corporation MD Atanas Maina has said the Standard Gauge Railway train is fully booked from March 30 to April 2. He added that there has been an increase in the number of people travelling between Nairobi and Mombasa due to promotional fares, which have been in existence since last June. Maina stated that to avoid inconvenience, passengers must learn to book in advance.
City Hall announces plans to lower parking fees
The Nairobi County Treasury says parking will soon cost Ksh200 down from Ksh300 if the county assembly amends the Finance Bill. The county is also seeking to increase the number of parking spaces from 12,000 to 20,000 in a year’s time. Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Robert Mbatia stated that the earliest the reduction could take effect was September 30.
