Allow Miguna Miguna in to attend his judicial proceedings, Amnesty International Kenya tells government

Reacting to the Kenyan authorities’ refusal to let pro-opposition lawyer Miguna Miguna into the country to participate in a judicial proceeding concerning him; and to police beating journalists who turned out to cover Miguna’s return to Kenya at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Amnesty International Kenya’s Executive Director Irungu Houghton said:
“The way Miguna was treated showed blatant disregard for his human rights, after the High Court ordered that he be allowed to re-enter the country. The Kenyan government must also respect and protect the right to freedom of expression and allow journalists to freely report on the case without harassment, intimidation or attacks.
The continuous disregard for court orders and attacks on the media is steadily eroding the rule of law and weakening human rights safeguards in the country. The authorities must reverse these concerning trends and ensure that Miguna Miguna is allowed to enter his own country and be present at his hearing. They must also launch a thorough, independent and impartial investigation into the unlawful use of force by the police to prevent journalists from doing their job.”
