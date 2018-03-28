Afternoon sports highlights – March 28, 2018

Liverpool boss interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held talks with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner’s agent in an attempt to convince the player to join the Premier League side despite interest from Real Madrid. Reports claim the Reds boss is on the hunt for a first class frontman to spearhead his attack, and has identified Werner as his number one target.The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Leipzig this season, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 25 league appearances.

Arsenal boss admits he wants to manage another team should he leave the Gunners

Arsene Wenger has admitted he wants to manage another team if he leaves Arsenal this summer. Arsenal missed out on a Champions League spot last term and look destined to fall short again.They crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round to Championship side Nottingham Forest, despite winning the competition last year.

Isco takes swipe at Zinedine Zidane after Spain thrash Argentina 6-1

Isco said he felt alive after his first career hat-trick helped Spain thrash Argentina 6-1 and took a swipe at his club coach Zinedine Zidane.The Real Madrid playmaker has seen his club football limited in spells under Zidane this season.However, Isco produced a superb display against Argentina, whose captain Lionel Messi again watched from the stands at the Wanda Metropolitano because of fitness concerns.