Afternoon sports highlights – March 28, 2018

Liverpool boss interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held talks with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner’s agent in an attempt to convince the player to join the Premier League side despite interest from Real Madrid. Reports claim the Reds boss is on the hunt for a first class frontman to spearhead his attack, and has identified Werner as his number one target.The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Leipzig this season, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 25 league appearances.
Arsenal boss admits he wants to manage another team should he leave the Gunners
Arsene Wenger has admitted he wants to manage another team if he leaves Arsenal this summer. Arsenal missed out on a Champions League spot last term and look destined to fall short again.They crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round to Championship side Nottingham Forest, despite winning the competition last year.
Isco takes swipe at Zinedine Zidane after Spain thrash Argentina 6-1
Isco said he felt alive after his first career hat-trick helped Spain thrash Argentina 6-1 and took a swipe at his club coach Zinedine Zidane.The Real Madrid playmaker has seen his club football limited in spells under Zidane this season.However, Isco produced a superb display against Argentina, whose captain Lionel Messi again watched from the stands at the Wanda Metropolitano because of fitness concerns.
You might also like
Business News Highlights
SDGs to eradicate poverty in Kenya by 2030, says Kiunjuri Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) will eradicate poverty by the year 2030, Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said. The
Raila’s daughter Rosemary flown to South Africa for specialized treatment
Rosemary was admitted to a Nairobi hospital for a week after complaining of headache The Odinga family remains scanty with information as South African hospital she is being treated in
Nacada CEO Okedi arrested in graft probe
The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Chief Executive William Okedi was today morning arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to answer
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!