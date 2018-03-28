Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kenyan charity launches campaign to create awareness in regard to human trafficking

HAART Kenya, a local charity, has launched a range of educational materials on Tuesday to teach children about the dangers of human trafficking, in a bid to combat child slavery and exploitation. Most information on human trafficking, including images, is focused on southeast Asia, said Sophie Otiende of HAART Kenya, and is therefore often of limited relevance in Kenya. The International Labour Organization says one in four of the world’s estimated 40 million slaves are children.

Raphael Tuju says controversial UK firm had no role in Uhuru’s re-election

Raphael Tuju has denied claims that negative social media campaigns against opposition leader Raila Odinga influenced the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Speaking on Tuesday, the Jubilee Party Secretary General said the party never sought the services of Cambridge Analytica, as largely believed, to manipulate voters.He said the party saw no reason in seeking such services since Kenyan are seldom influenced by online messaging as is the case with the Western world.

Kilifi launches initiative aimed at delivering better health services

Kilifi’s health department has launched a 100-day Rapid Results Initiative to improve health services. The driveis aimed at improving immunization services, family planning and staff skills, Health CEC Dr Omar Anisa said. Dr Anisa noted that due to last year’s industrial actions, immunizations reduced from 80 to 50%. Meanwhile, the rate of skilled deliveries from 65 to 40%.

Business highlights

Uchumi refutes claim its head office is being auctioned

Uchumi supermarket has refuted claims that head office is under threat of auction from the Kenya National Trading Corporation.In a press statement, Chief Executive Mohamed Mohamed admitted to owing rental arrears to Kenya National Trading Corporation but clarified that it is not under threat of auction.Mohammed says that the retailer has an existing payment plan with the corporation, subject to capital injection through various sources that Uchumi’s management is actively pursuing.

Kenya ranked Africa’s 9th best investment destination

Kenya has been ranked the ninth most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent, according to the latest African Investment Index 2018 by Swiss-based research and private equity firm Quantum Global.This is an improvement from position 15 in the 2017 index. Morocco, Egypt and Algeria are the most attractive on the continent at position one, two and three respectively.

Ketraco plans to connect selected homes to electricity for free

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) has stated that homes along way-leaves for power lines are set to get free electricity connections in a bid to minimise costly conflicts with landowners. Ketraco plans to include costs for connecting such households in financial proposals for faster implementation.Fernandes Barasa, the Ketraco managing director, says homes where the lines pass will get electricity in partnership with the Rural Electrification Authority besides cash compensation packages.

Sports highlights

Liverpool boss interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held talks with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner’s agent in an attempt to convince the player to join the Premier League side despite interest from Real Madrid. Reports claim the Reds boss is on the hunt for a first class frontman to spearhead his attack, and has identified Werner as his number one target.The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Leipzig this season, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 25 league appearances.

Arsenal boss admits he wants to manage another team should he leave the Gunners

Arsene Wenger has admitted he wants to manage another team if he leaves Arsenal this summer. Arsenal missed out on a Champions League spot last term and look destined to fall short again.They crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round to Championship side Nottingham Forest, despite winning the competition last year.

Isco takes swipe at Zinedine Zidane after Spain thrash Argentina 6-1

Isco said he felt alive after his first career hat-trick helped Spain thrash Argentina 6-1 and took a swipe at his club coach Zinedine Zidane.The Real Madrid playmaker has seen his club football limited in spells under Zidane this season.However, Isco produced a superb display against Argentina, whose captain Lionel Messi again watched from the stands at the Wanda Metropolitano because of fitness concerns.