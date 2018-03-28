Afternoon Business highlights – March 28, 2018

Uchumi refutes claim its head office is being auctioned

Uchumi supermarket has refuted claims that head office is under threat of auction from the Kenya National Trading Corporation.In a press statement, Chief Executive Mohamed Mohamed admitted to owing rental arrears to Kenya National Trading Corporation but clarified that it is not under threat of auction.Mohammed says that the retailer has an existing payment plan with the corporation, subject to capital injection through various sources that Uchumi’s management is actively pursuing.

Kenya ranked Africa’s 9th best investment destination

Kenya has been ranked the ninth most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent, according to the latest African Investment Index 2018 by Swiss-based research and private equity firm Quantum Global.This is an improvement from position 15 in the 2017 index. Morocco, Egypt and Algeria are the most attractive on the continent at position one, two and three respectively.

Ketraco plans to connect selected homes to electricity for free

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) has stated that homes along way-leaves for power lines are set to get free electricity connections in a bid to minimise costly conflicts with landowners. Ketraco plans to include costs for connecting such households in financial proposals for faster implementation.Fernandes Barasa, the Ketraco managing director, says homes where the lines pass will get electricity in partnership with the Rural Electrification Authority besides cash compensation packages.