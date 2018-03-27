Sports highlights – March 27, 2018

Kenya Under 23 team falls 1-0 to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan pickedup a narrow 1-0 win over Kenya’s Under-23 team in a friendly match at the Istiqlal Stadium on Monday evening. The reigning Asian Under-23 champions revenged for the 2-1 loss they suffered under the Kenyan side coached by Mathare United tactician Francis Kimanzi on Friday, scoring six minutes into stoppage time.
Venus Williams defeats Britain’s Johanna Konta at Miami Open
Johanna Konta’s defence of her Miami Open crown came to an end at the hands of veteran American Venus Williams in three sets on Monday. British No 1 Konta, seeded 11th at the event, lost the momentum after winning the opening set as 37-year-old Williams recorded a 5-7 6-1 6-2 victory in their last-16 clash.
Portugal fall 0-3 to Netherlands
European champions Portugal suffered a heavy shock friendly defeat by the Netherlands in Geneva. Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay and ex-Liverpool forward Ryan Babel put the Dutch 2-0 ahead. Reds defender Virgil van Dijk, recently named as the new Dutch captain, netted their third with Joao Cancelo dismissed for Portugal in the second half.
