Odinga backs Annah Nyokabi for Nairobi’s city plum Job

National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader Raila Odinga has endorsed former Kiambu Women representative Annah Nyokabi Gathecha as his most preferred candidate to fill the vacant seat of Nairobi deputy governor.

The seat fell vacant after Polycarp Igathe resigned citing failure to earn the trust of his boss Governor Mike Sonko to enable him to deliver services to Nairobians.

Speaking on Monday when Ms. Nyokabi paid courtesy a call to Odinga’s office at Capital Hill, the former prime minister said Ms Annah Nyokabi left an impressive legacy as pioneer women representative of Kiambu saying she will compliment Governor Sonko so well with her unique quality of a highly educated professional with a political portfolio.

Ms Nyokabi has a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, York University –Toronto Canada and a post graduate Diploma in International Business management, Seneca College, Canada with over 25 years of experience both in private and public sector.

“I have known Ms Nyokabi for a long time and her record speaks as an MP for itself especially when it comes to promotion of gender equality, economic empowerment and wealth creation,” Mr Odinga said.

Ms Nyokabi is credited to have effectively managed the national government affirmative to build unique community centre a replica of Huduma centre that hosts a public library, gender violence rescue centre, a recording studio, ICT centre and a hall with a capacity of 500 persons during her stint as county MP.

Mr. Odinga, who is also the ODM leader urged Governor Sonko to move with speed and fill the vacancy so as to continue conveniently serve Nairobians.

On her part, Ms Nyokabi thanked Mr. Odinga for believing in women leadership and promised to carry on national healing and reconciliation pact signed the former premier and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the recent past, the battle for search the successor of Polycarp Igathe as Nairobi Deputy Governor has intensified with interested candidates’ scheming to outsmart each other to hold the mantle at city hall.

Governor Mike Sonko is due this week to make the major announcement of Deputy Governor’s choice.

The race initially had attracted six candidates namely President Uhuru Kenyatta Personal assistant Jomo Gecaga, EALA MP Simon Mbugua, MPs Dennis Waweru and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, City lawyer Karen Nyamu and Insurer Agnes Kariuki.

It has however, intensified with late entrant of former Kiambu Women representative Annah Nyokabi Gathecha.

Mbugua is close confident of Governor Mike Sonko and his said to be running the show since the resignation of Polycarp Igathe while Ms Nyokabi, a first cousin of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has kept a low profile since her defeat in the Jubilee party primaries.

Although the entry of Nyokabi Gathecha has been has been opposed by a section of the city residents labelling an ‘outsider’, a group of women calling itself ‘Inua Viongozi wanawake’ has thrown its weight behind her candidature saying she has requisite academic qualifications hence competent for deputy Governor position.

Addressing a press conference at a Nairobi hotel on Thursday, the team leader Hellen Nyakio said those who have expressed interest in vacant should not fell intimidated but should be challenged by Nyokabi’s endorsement.

“We are in full support of Nyokabi Gathecha to join the race for Nairobi Deputy Governor race. Her candidature is positive to Jubilee party as she will consolidate the women voting block ahead of 2022 polls,” Mwakio said.

A fortnight ago, a group calling itself Nairobi Women Caucus appealed to Nairobi governor, Mike Sonko, to consider nominating a woman to deputise him, after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

The group chair, Dinah Agai, said appointing a woman deputy governor, would be the fitting reward for the women who, besides being the majority voters, have relevant qualifications to hold such high office.

“We are aware that our well able governor, has a history of working with women in social economic issues that develop the region. Appointment of a woman on that seat will incorporate gender will diversity, improve collaboration cultivate innovation, build stronger leadership in the county as well as create a much more inclusive seat,” Ms Agai reckoned.