News headlines

News highlights

Miguna Miguna clashes with authorities at JKIA

NASA party affiliate, Miguna Miguba refused to board an Emirates flight as authorities attempted to deport him for a second time. Miguna was whisked away by a contingent of plain clothed police officers in the presence of Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, his lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Nelson Havi. NASA leader Raila Odinga was also within the airport precincts when Miguna was taken to the departing aircraft after he declined to surrender his Canadian passport.

High Court rejects bid to allow boda bodas in the CBD

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua has lost a bid to have boda boda operators allowed to access the CBD. Judge Roselyn Aburili dismissed the case by the lawmaker – popularly known as Jaguar – as incompetent. Justice Aburili threw out the case saying the legislator had failed to prove how the rights of the motorcyclists had been infringed following the ban. The MP had implored the High Court to reverse the decision by the Nairobi County Government on grounds that it was discriminatory and will lead to loss of livelihood by many youths who depend on the motorcycles.

Edith Nyenze wins Kitui West seat, replacing late husband

Edith Nyenze, widow of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze, has secured 72.67% of the votes in the recently concluded Kitui West by-election. Nyenze, who was nominated by the Wiper Party, beat four other candidates to secure the win. Her main competitor, Mutiso Leli, had earlier alleged a plot by the Wiper Party to rig him out. Leli claimed that most of his agents had been denied access to polling stations.

Business highlights

SMEs set to benefit from Africa Continental Free Trade Area, says CS Juma

Small and Medium-sized enterprises stand to gain the most from an Africa-wide agreement that aims to create a 1.2 billion market free of trade barriers. Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma says the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) will allow SMEs to expand beyond the country boundaries. Ambassador Juma says that when the CFTA is ratified in September, SMEs and the informal sector will be allowed to move their goods and services across the continent.

Air France resumes Nairobi-Paris flights

Air France has returned to Kenya following an 18-year hiatus by partnering with KLM and Kenya Airways to launch the Paris- Nairobi route. The flight will include 3 flights operated by Air France, 14 weekly flights operated by Kenya Airways and 7 weekly flights operated by KLM. Air France Senior Vice President Frank Legre says the new service is expected to help customers benefit from a streamlined travel experience between Europe and East Africa through the three hubs and improved connections to 26 beyond Nairobi’s destinations.

Africa must build digital infrastructure to compete in 4th Industrial Revolution, says AfDB boss

To compete at the accelerated pace of technological innovations and the 4th Industrial Revolution, Africa has to put in more money into training its people and equipping them with the skills they need for the jobs of the future, Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank, has said. He also called on African countries to rethink the way they do manufacturing.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Junior Ulinzi Stars fall 1-0 to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan pickedup a narrow 1-0 win over Kenya’s Under-23 team in a friendly match at the Istiqlal Stadium on Monday evening. The reigning Asian Under-23 champions revenged for the 2-1 loss they suffered under the Kenyan side coached by Mathare United tactician Francis Kimanzi on Friday, scoring six minutes into stoppage time.

Venus Williams defeats Britain’s Johanna Konta at Miami Open

Johanna Konta’s defence of her Miami Open crown came to an end at the hands of veteran American Venus Williams in three sets on Monday. British No 1 Konta, seeded 11th at the event, lost the momentum after winning the opening set as 37-year-old Williams recorded a 5-7 6-1 6-2 victory in their last-16 clash.

Portugal fall 0-3 to Netherlands

European champions Portugal suffered a heavy shock friendly defeat by the Netherlands in Geneva. Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay and ex-Liverpool forward Ryan Babel put the Dutch 2-0 ahead. Reds defender Virgil van Dijk, recently named as the new Dutch captain, netted their third with Joao Cancelo dismissed for Portugal in the second half.