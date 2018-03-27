Family friendly activity ideas for those visiting Dubai this Spring

If you’re looking for ways to spend time together as a family this season, think Dubai for all manner of exciting activities and experiences. From outdoor sports, to inspiring cooking classes, to culturally-enriching art exhibitions, read on for fresh ideas on how to make the most of your holiday in the emirate.

Experience the world’s longest zipline

Dubai is known for breaking records and it has done it again with the World’s longest zipline. A must try for adrenaline junkies, the 2.83km zipline stands 1,680 metres above sea level. The zipline is fun for couples, groups and families as long as you are more than 1.22m tall! You don’t have to see Dubai from the group and the experience is definitely something you will not forget.

Go On Safari

Kenya is renowned for safaris around the world but you have not seen it all. The Dubai Safari, offers an experience for you and your family to add to your list of safaris done. Here, you will get a chance to see blackbuck antelopes, Arabian wolves, corn snakes, Nile crocodiles, Egyptian fruit bats, wood ducks, African spurred tortoises and African white lions, amongst other animals.

Dubai Safari also hosts a number of events on a regular basis, celebrating occasions such as World Panda Day and World Frog Day, or giving you and your little ones the chance to learn everything there is to know about butterflies, for example.

Make A Splash

Few places do edutainment better than Legoland Dubai, a park that was exclusively created to cater for families with children aged 2-12.

Whether you’re exploring Miniland, an impressive array of structures and recreations of entire areas of Dubai and other famous landmarks around the world made entirely out of Lego bricks, heading to The Factory arena to see how some of the products are produced (and perhaps walking home with your own customised Lego brick), or just enjoying the wide variety of land- and water-based rides, you’re guaranteed to head home with satisfied, smiling faces, who might also have learned a new thing or two. Don’t forget to stop at one of the specially-themed restaurants before you leave.

Find Adventure

If the thought of streams, waterfalls, fountains, trees and gardens, complete with tree houses, wooden bridges and climbing nets, not to mention a sandy play area, petting zoo, and even a “mud kitchen”, gets your kids excited, then it’s time to put Dubai’s new XPark Jr on your “must visit” list.

Located next to Jumeirah’s XDubai Skatepark close to Kite Beach, this adventure park was specially designed for little ones and families, to allow children to take healthy risks in an environment where they can build confidence, make friends, inspire their imagination, and defy their limits in a positive way. The park will also soon offer group programmes that connect school-and nursery-aged children with nature through activities such as free playing, den building, arts and crafts, campfire building, and more.

Skate It Out

Dubai’s burgeoning skateboarding scene offers some truly impressive facilities for skateboarders (or hopeful skateboarders) where there are ramps to suit every ability, and lessons to help improve your technique. If you’re seeking an alfresco vibe, head to XDubai Skatepark near Kite Beach. There are plenty of spots from which parents can watch or, if your kids prefer a bit of space while they’re trying out their new tricks, you can easily pop over to one of the nearby beachside cafés and restaurants. Bonus: the beach opposite also has volleyball courts that are open to the public, so if you haven’t had your fill of activity after the skating is done, you can head over for a friendly match. For indoor skating, make your way to The Zoo Skatepark in Al Quoz – Dubai’s largest indoor skate venue and one of the city’s most extensive.

Fun and Games

Calling all mini-golf fans! While golf often gets a bad rap as a private, exclusive sport, the miniature version is open to the entire family and promises fun for all – especially somewhere like Tee and Putt.

It’s the only place in the UAE that offers a glow-in-the-dark golfing facility, and they’ve recently introduced a new concept that blends mini-golf with the ‘escape room’ concept, creating a unique puzzle-style golf challenge where participants have to solve nine puzzles on nine holes in one hour. Good luck!

Run The Good Race

The racing track at Dubai Autodrome isn’t just a place for adrenaline-fuelled adults – it’s actually a great way to spend a day with the family, and it’s suitable for all ages.

The Dubai Kartdrome has become a hub for kids’ parties and teen activities, and there’s no need to worry, since safety always comes first: all packages include helmets, overalls, gloves, marshals, mechanics, safety crews, medical support, timing, and a co-ordinator. Whether it’s a birthday, group event, or just a fun day out, you and your family won’t forget the experience in a hurry.