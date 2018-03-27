Evening news headlines

News highlights

Government officials charging Kenyans up to Ksh7,000 in bribes to access services

Corrupt government officials are charging Kenyans up to Ksh7,000 in bribes to access a single government service, a recent Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission survey has revealed. The results of the 2016 survey represent a steep increase from the average Ksh5,600 recorded during the Commission’s 2015 survey. The report found that out of 63% of those who sought government services, 42% reported having experienced some form of corruption being practiced by public officers.

30% of voters believe Ruto will be President of Kenya

An estimated 30% of voters believe Deputy President William Ruto is likely to become President of Kenya, a new survey by IPSOS has found. The survey that saw over 3,500 people interviewed across all regions in the country rates National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Mombasa Governor Ali Joho at a distant 14%.

Miguna refuses to sign immigration documents following return to Kenya

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has declined to sign forms from the Immigration Department intended to regularise his Kenyan citizenship. Lawyer Cliff Ombeta told the media at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Tuesday morning that his client would not sign the forms, insisting that Miguna’s release should be secured on the basis of an existing court order directing the State to allow him back into the country unconditionally.

Business highlights

Stakeholders gear up for 2018 edition of ‘Finnovation Kenya’

Finnovation Africa: Kenya 2018, the kKenyan edition of a series of events taking place in parts of Africa, will be held at in Nairobi on the 31st of May 2018. The affair will tackle the most pressing questions for the progress of FinTech and the positive and proﬁtable transformation of banking in Africa, providing a platform for all stakeholders to engage in creating the future of ﬁnancial services on the continent – from established banking powerhouses to FinTech start‐ups.

Cabinet approves Africa free trade treaty for ratification

Cabinet has approved the Africa Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) treaty for ratification. The Bill for ratifying the treaty will be presented to Parliament within the next few days following its approval by Cabinet in its first sitting. The treaty, which was signed in Kigali, Rwanda, by 44 African nations, will come into effect after it is ratified by 22 countries and Kenya will be one of the first countries that will adopt the agreement.

Bamburi Cement sees profits decline by 66% to Ksh5.8 billion

Bamburi Cement has posted a 66% drop in their net profit to Ksh1.97 billion for the year to December 2017 compared to Ksh5.8 billion previous year. Management attributes the drop to lower sales in Kenya following the prolonged election cycle, tightened liquidity, and delayed projects Lower sales in Kenya led to Ksh2 billion decrease in Group turnover to hit Ksh36 billion as Uganda sales remained flat.

Sports highlights

Boxing star Anthony Joshua confident of knocking out rival Joseph Parker

Anthony Joshua has advised people to put their money on him to knock Joseph Parker out when the pair collide at The Principality this Saturday night. Speaking at today’s final press conference, ‘AJ’ said he has no worry about what weight he will come in at, adding that he has been feeling great in the build-up to the heavyweight unification clash.

Raheem Sterling calls for positivity from England fans ahead of World Cup

Raheem Sterling wants an end to negativity heading into major tournaments and believes it will help the England players going into the World Cup. The forward has been in sterling form for Manchester City this season and is expected to be an integral part of England’s attacking prowess at this summer’s competition in Russia.

Jose Mourinho eyes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic bid

Manchester United have entered the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The midfielder was already a Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain transfer target, but United have also expressed an interest. Lazio president Claudio Lotito is refusing to sell at the moment, though.