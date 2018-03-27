Business highlights – March 27, 2018

SMEs set to benefit from Africa Continental Free Trade Area, says CS Juma

Small and Medium-sized enterprises stand to gain the most from an Africa-wide agreement that aims to create a 1.2 billion market free of trade barriers. Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma says the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) will allow SMEs to expand beyond the country boundaries. Ambassador Juma says that when the CFTA is ratified in September, SMEs and the informal sector will be allowed to move their goods and services across the continent.

Air France resumes Nairobi-Paris flights

Air France has returned to Kenya following an 18-year hiatus by partnering with KLM and Kenya Airways to launch the Paris- Nairobi route. The flight will include 3 flights operated by Air France, 14 weekly flights operated by Kenya Airways and 7 weekly flights operated by KLM. Air France Senior Vice President Frank Legre says the new service is expected to help customers benefit from a streamlined travel experience between Europe and East Africa through the three hubs and improved connections to 26 beyond Nairobi’s destinations.

Africa must build digital infrastructure to compete in 4th Industrial Revolution, says AfDB boss

To compete at the accelerated pace of technological innovations and the 4th Industrial Revolution, Africa has to put in more money into training its people and equipping them with the skills they need for the jobs of the future, Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank, has said. He also called on African countries to rethink the way they do manufacturing.