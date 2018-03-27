Afternoon sports highlights – March 27, 2018

Eden Hazard willling to play out of position under Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Eden Hazard says he has no problem with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte playing him out of his favourite position. In recent big games, Conte has opted to use Hazard in a ‘false nine’ role rather than his preferred position on the left wing. However, ahead of Chelsea’s crunch Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday, the Belgium playmaker insists he is willing to sacrifice his favoured role for the good of the team.

England coach still optimistic that there are World Cup places available

England coach Gareth Southgate says there are still World Cup places to play for as they prepare for their final game before he names his provisional squad for Russia 2018. Jack Butland replaces Jordan Pickford in goal for Tuesday’s Wembley friendly with Italy. Striker Harry Kane is sidelined by an ankle problem, while Jack Wilshere and Joe Gomez have both withdrawn. “It’s not too late for anybody,” Southgate said.

Ronaldinho says he was two days away from joining Man Utd in 2003

Ronaldinho has revealed he was 48 hours away from joining Manchester United in 2003. The Brazil legend was linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2003 as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound David Beckham. Ronaldinho was at PSG at the time and Beckham had initially been wanted by incoming Barca president Sandro Rosell.