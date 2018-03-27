Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

EACC recovers Ksh256 million worth of assets linked to corruption scandals

Ksh256 million worth of assets in proceeds of corruption were recovered last year according to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Halakhe Waqo. Waqo says the EACC, working in collaboration with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, also attained the highest conviction rate yet. The 2016 report however shows the National Police Service to be the most corrupt institution with Muranga ranked as the most corrupt county.

Immigration Department working to facilitate Miguna’s return to the country

Kenya’s Immigration Department says it will now facilitate the entry of Miguna Miguna into the country after he spent Monday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) lounge following a deportation drama. According to the Acting Director of Immigration Services Joseph Munywoki, application papers have been dispatched to the air port which he is expected to fill to regularise his citizenship status in Kenya. In a statement, he stated that Miguna will be allowed entry once the forms are duly filled and processed.

Weatherman predicts decrease in rainfall ahead of Easter weekend

The Meteorological Department has stated that most parts of the country will experience a general decrease in rainfall intensity in the next seven days. A significant reduction in rainfall amounts is expected over most areas on Saturday and Sunday followed by an increase on Monday, the Department said in a statement issued earlier today. The announcement follows days of heavy downpour in parts of the country that have contributed to a series of flash floods.

Business highlights

Britam sees profit before tax decline to Ksh865.8 million

Investment services group, Britam Holdings Plc has released its Full year 2017 earnings, reporting a decline in its profit before tax to Ksh865.8 million compared to Ksh4.2 billion reported in 2016. The decline has been attributed to a change in valuation method for long-term liabilities to gross premium valuation method from the previously applied net premium valuation method.

Africa prepares for 53rd Annual Meeting of AfDB Board of Governors

The 53rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank and 44th Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund, the concessional arm of the Bank Group, are scheduled to take place from May 21-25, 2018 in Busan, Korea. While Africa has enjoyed strong economic growth for almost two decades, the continent has not seen a commensurate rise in industrialization. On average, African industry generates merely US$700 of GDP per capita, which is barely a fifth in East Asia (US$3,400). In addition, African exports consist of low technology manufactures and unprocessed natural resources, which represent more than 80% of exports from Algeria, Angola or Nigeria.

Unilever Tea to buy power from solar plant in Kericho

Unilever Tea and Cross-Boundary Energy have signed a solar services agreement for the installation and operation of a 600-kilowatt power plant at the company’s Kericho tea plantation. The plant is expected to start producing power in mid-2018 with Unilever to pay monthly power bills generated by Cross Boundary Energy who will finance and operate the plant for 15 years. The solar plant is the first commercial and industrial power purchase agreement for Unilever in Africa and is expected to deliver substantial savings on power costs and reduce its carbon emissions by over 10,000 tonnes over the plant’s 30 –year lifetime.

Sports highlights

Eden Hazard willling to play out of position under Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Eden Hazard says he has no problem with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte playing him out of his favourite position. In recent big games, Conte has opted to use Hazard in a ‘false nine’ role rather than his preferred position on the left wing. However, ahead of Chelsea’s crunch Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday, the Belgium playmaker insists he is willing to sacrifice his favoured role for the good of the team.

England coach still optimistic that there are World Cup places available

England coach Gareth Southgate says there are still World Cup places to play for as they prepare for their final game before he names his provisional squad for Russia 2018. Jack Butland replaces Jordan Pickford in goal for Tuesday’s Wembley friendly with Italy. Striker Harry Kane is sidelined by an ankle problem, while Jack Wilshere and Joe Gomez have both withdrawn. “It’s not too late for anybody,” Southgate said.

Ronaldinho says he was two days away from joining Man Utd in 2003

Ronaldinho has revealed he was 48 hours away from joining Manchester United in 2003. The Brazil legend was linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2003 as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound David Beckham. Ronaldinho was at PSG at the time and Beckham had initially been wanted by incoming Barca president Sandro Rosell.