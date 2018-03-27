Afternoon business highlights – March 27, 2018

Britam sees profit before tax decline to Ksh865.8 million

Investment services group, Britam Holdings Plc has released its Full year 2017 earnings, reporting a decline in its profit before tax to Ksh865.8 million compared to Ksh4.2 billion reported in 2016. The decline has been attributed to a change in valuation method for long-term liabilities to gross premium valuation method from the previously applied net premium valuation method.

Africa prepares for 53rd Annual Meeting of AfDB Board of Governors

The 53rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank and 44th Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund, the concessional arm of the Bank Group, are scheduled to take place from May 21-25, 2018 in Busan, Korea. While Africa has enjoyed strong economic growth for almost two decades, the continent has not seen a commensurate rise in industrialization. On average, African industry generates merely US$700 of GDP per capita, which is barely a fifth in East Asia (US$3,400). In addition, African exports consist of low technology manufactures and unprocessed natural resources, which represent more than 80% of exports from Algeria, Angola or Nigeria.

Unilever Tea to buy power from solar plant in Kericho

Unilever Tea and Cross-Boundary Energy have signed a solar services agreement for the installation and operation of a 600-kilowatt power plant at the company’s Kericho tea plantation. The plant is expected to start producing power in mid-2018 with Unilever to pay monthly power bills generated by Cross Boundary Energy who will finance and operate the plant for 15 years. The solar plant is the first commercial and industrial power purchase agreement for Unilever in Africa and is expected to deliver substantial savings on power costs and reduce its carbon emissions by over 10,000 tonnes over the plant’s 30 –year lifetime.