Sports highlights – March 26, 2018

Kenya beat Zimbabwe to clinch Victoria 7s title
Kenya survived a nervous second half before beating hosts and defending champions Zimbabwe to the Victoria Sevens title at the Victoria Falls School Ground on Sunday evening. Two unconverted first half tries from debutants Levi Amunga and Brian Wahinya saw the second string squad, led by senior team assistant coach Will Webster pick the title in their debut.
Portsmouth beat Oxford United 3-0
Alex Mowatt missed a penalty and was sent off as Karl Robinson’s first match in charge of Oxford United ended in a 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth on Sunday.Kal Naismith put Pompey ahead in the fifth minute when he finished from a corner.
Jose Mourinho likes to fight with people, says former Swansea star Carlos Carvalhal
Swansea’s Carlos Carvalhal says Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho thrives “when he is fighting” with people.The pair will meet next Saturday when Swansea travel to Old Trafford in hunt of crucial points in their battle for Premier League survival.Carvalhal, who spent time learning under Mourinho while at Chelsea, admits he shares similarities with his counterpart but says the former Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss has a more confrontational approach to management.
You might also like
Healthy cooking alternatives
All fried foods are dangerously delicious but the devil is in the detail. They are always almost high in calories fat, even their name gives them away! Even though the
Watamu resort to get Sh800 million facelift
Hemingways Collection, a regional leader in luxury resorts and the hospitality industry, is set to invest Sh800 million towards the upgrading of its Watamu resort. The facelift will see the
Lottery outfit said to be the biggest in East Africa launched
A lottery billed as ‘East Africa’s biggest ever national lottery’ was unveiled at the weekend. The Pambazuka National Lottery (PNL) was launched as a Kenyan lottery established in 2016 aimed
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!