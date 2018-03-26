Sports highlights – March 26, 2018

Kenya beat Zimbabwe to clinch Victoria 7s title

Kenya survived a nervous second half before beating hosts and defending champions Zimbabwe to the Victoria Sevens title at the Victoria Falls School Ground on Sunday evening. Two unconverted first half tries from debutants Levi Amunga and Brian Wahinya saw the second string squad, led by senior team assistant coach Will Webster pick the title in their debut.

Portsmouth beat Oxford United 3-0



Alex Mowatt missed a penalty and was sent off as Karl Robinson’s first match in charge of Oxford United ended in a 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth on Sunday.Kal Naismith put Pompey ahead in the fifth minute when he finished from a corner.

Jose Mourinho likes to fight with people, says former Swansea star Carlos Carvalhal

Swansea’s Carlos Carvalhal says Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho thrives “when he is fighting” with people.The pair will meet next Saturday when Swansea travel to Old Trafford in hunt of crucial points in their battle for Premier League survival.Carvalhal, who spent time learning under Mourinho while at Chelsea, admits he shares similarities with his counterpart but says the former Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss has a more confrontational approach to management.