Refugee children in Kenya to benefit from BASF donation towards education

Together with BASF SE, headquarters of the BASF Group in Ludwigshafen, Germany, employees of BASF Group companies in Germany and Africa have jointly donated €642,702.54 for refugee children in Kenya. This is part of the annual BASF Christmas Donation Campaign that supports the BASF Stiftung, a charitable foundation based in Germany, which partnered with UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe in 2017.

BASF employees in Africa were also given the opportunity to donate directly to UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe. All BASF employee donations from Africa and Europe were matched by BASF SE – effectively trebling the amount of money raised. The donation will benefit the project “Learn & Play!”, where the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) provides access to education for children in Kenyan refugee camps.

Currently, 483,597 refugees are registered in Kenya. The vast majority live in refugee camps – refugees from South Sudan in Kakuma; and refugees from Somalia in the world’s largest refugee camp, Daadab. More than 55 per cent of the refugee population in Kenya are children and approximately 22 per cent have no access to education.

The “Learn & Play!” project in the refugee camps focuses on the personal and educational development of refugee children through various educational and sports activities. The donation will facilitate the construction and maintenance of classrooms, improvement of the school infrastructure, the supply of teaching and learning material including computers, as well as the recruitment and training of teachers.

The education program is developed and implemented in close cooperation with the Ministry of Education in Kenya and the syllabus aligned to the Kenyan education curriculum. The Ministry supports the project by certifying refugee teachers who successfully complete a formal teacher training course at approved national training facilities.

Where possible, refugee children attend Kenyan schools to encourage integration. In addition, schools in the refugee camps are open for children from the neighbouring local communities. This project paves the way for the chance of a better future for the refugee children.

“On behalf of UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe, our colleagues at the refugee agency of the UNHCR, and especially on behalf of the refugee children in Kenya, I would like to thank you very much for the overwhelming support. You open up new opportunities for children and young people – and you enable them to take their future into their own hands,” says Peter Ruhenstroth-Bauer, Managing Director of the German UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe.