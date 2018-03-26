Newspaper summaries – March 26, 2018

Daily Nation

DCI targets graduate officers for new crime prevention unit

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has begun an overhaul of the operations of units across the country. Apart from massive transfers for Divisional Criminal Investigations officers and 700 other officers, the directorate is now targeting graduate police officers to join its newly formed Public Crime Advisory Team at the headquarters on Kiambu Road, Nairobi.

KNH and woman differ on cause of baby girl’s death

Post-mortem examination results for Ms Susan Nekesa’s baby, who died at Kenyatta National Hospital, are not out yet. Acting Clinical Services Director Peter Masinde on Sunday said the family had not yet given the hospital the green light for the procedure.

132 arrested for having fake KDF school admission letters

More than 130 people were arrested on Sunday for having fake admission letters to join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) training school. They had reported to the Recruit Training School (RTS) in Eldoret. During the certificate verification process, KDF officers found that the 132 had fake letters.

The Standard

Opposition coalition sharply divided over alleged betrayal

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has told critics off regarding his deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta. The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader said the rapprochement was for the good of the country. Raila said the agreement was not about Jubilee Party or NASA but a deliberate effort to unite the country after divisive elections.

We’ll respect your views on projects, Kibwana tells residents

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has pledged to implement a new five-year county development plan after it was endorsed by more than 3,000 villages. The County Integrated Development Plan, delivered through the participation of about 120,000 residents since November last year, contains village-to-village projects proposed by locals.

Mt Kenya politicians meeting at night to sabotage Ruto’s 2022 bid, says Sonko

Politicians from Mt Kenya are hatching a plot to sabotage the deputy president’s 2022 ambitions, the Nairobi governor has alleged. Mike Sonko claimed the leaders have been holding night meetings to plan how to incapacitate DP William Ruto’s presidential dream.

The Star

How Nasa Chiefs plan to fight Raila

Nasa leaders have ganged up against Opposition Chief Raila Odinga to “teach him a political lesson” in what promises to be a nasty and gruelling political duel. Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has now declared that he will not take back the Senate Minority leadership position and for the first time blamed Raila for being behind his ouster. Living true to his vow that the NASA divorce would be “nasty and messy”, Wetang’ula has promised a relentless war on Raila and his ODM party.

I’m ready for talks about 2022 race, says Gideon

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has welcome partnerships aimed at succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.Addressing faithful at the Full Gospel Church of Kenya in Kabarnet on Sunday, Gideon said it isn’t yet time for politics but would welcome talks to build alliances.

DP Ruto intensifies 2022 campaign in drives disguised as official duties

Deputy President William Ruto has jumpstarted a long-range campaign for his 2022 State House bid by wooing NASA leaders to his fold.Despite warning politicians against engaging in early campaigns, the DP has been hosting high-level delegations and holding rallies disguised as official duties while he puts together strong campaign pillars.

Business Daily

Audit flags the danger of lead bulb poisoning

Electricity distributor Kenya Powerhas been asked to ensure safe disposal of its energy-efficient lighting bulbs to prevent the risk of lead oxide pollution and the danger it poses to human health.Auditor-General Edward Ouko has submitted a report to Parliament showing Kenya Power’s failure to effectively manage the Efficient Lighting Project could become costly to the environment.

Iron sheet firms fight over ‘Versatile’ name

Mabati Rolling Mills Limited has sued its rival Royal Mabati Factory Limited claiming infringement of the trademark for its Versatile brand leading to confusion in the market.Mabati Rolling Mills, which is associated with billionaire Manu Chandaria, claims that the rival firm, which also manufactures and distributes roofing products, has branded its products ‘Versatile’, a name Mabati Rolling Mills says it has reserved for exclusive use.

Unaitas now opens office in Kisii to serve farmers

Savings and credit firm Unaitas says it is targeting more smallholder farmers in rural areas.Chief executive Tonny Mwangi says the institution will target this group through training on savings.The sacco last week opened an office in Kisii town, where it hopes to work with small-scale farmers in an area already flooded by over 20 financial institutions.Mr Mwangi says it plans to use agency banking model.