News headlines

News highlights

Miguna Miguna returns to Kenya today

Miguna Miguna is expected back in Kenya on Monday afternoon.On Sunday, Miguna said he would land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 2.30pm. His lawyer Siaya Senator James Orengo said they are finalising plans to welcome the lawyer back in the country after he was deported in February over the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

DPP nominee Noordin Hajj awaits vetting

Noordin Hajj, the nominee for the position of Director of Public Prosecution, will be vetted on today by the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee. Hajj who is the Deputy National Intelligence Service Director was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta who forwarded his name to the National Assembly early this month for vetting and approval.

Administration Police recruits graduate today

More than 4,000 recruits will graduate from the Administration Police Training College in Embakasi later today. The event that is expected to be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta and a massive traffic jam is expected near the college and adjacent roads.

Business highlights

Nairobi County signs deal to support informal markets and SMEs

Nirobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s administration is planning to amend legislation, policies and regulations in a bid to improve the business environment with particular focus on small businesses and hawkers.It will also establish small hubs, which shall provide a platform for job seekers to find placement besides providing data on job creation, information on complimentary small firms, research and consultation.

Food prices have tripled over the last decade, new report reveals

Instances of drought, coupled with political jitters over the past decade have caused the cost of food to rise at an alarming rate. The retail prices of 87% of food products more than doubled while prices of 40% of the food commodities more than tripled, a new analysis dubbed the Kenya Integrated Household Budget survey reveals. The survey attributes the drastic rise in prices of food to post-electoral shocks witnessed in 2007-2008, and drought experienced In 2009.

Kenya’s share of EAC export market shrinks

Kenya’s share of the East African Community’s (EAC’s) export market has shrunk. Thecountry’sexports to Tanzania plunged to a nine-year low as the country’s share of the regional market in 2017 shrunk significantly. Latest data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) pointed to Kenya’s dwindling fortune in the region despite a protocol allowing free movement of goods in the five EAC member states.

Sports highlights

Kenya beat Zimbabwe to clinch Victoria 7s title

Kenya survived a nervous second half before beating hosts and defending champions Zimbabwe to the Victoria Sevens title at the Victoria Falls School Ground on Sunday evening. Two unconverted first half tries from debutants Levi Amunga and Brian Wahinya saw the second string squad, led by senior team assistant coach Will Webster pick the title in their debut.

Portsmouth beat Oxford United 3-0



Alex Mowatt missed a penalty and was sent off as Karl Robinson’s first match in charge of Oxford United ended in a 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth on Sunday.Kal Naismith put Pompey ahead in the fifth minute when he finished from a corner.

Jose Mourinho likes to fight with people, says former Swansea star Carlos Carvalhal

Swansea’s Carlos Carvalhal says Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho thrives “when he is fighting” with people.The pair will meet next Saturday when Swansea travel to Old Trafford in hunt of crucial points in their battle for Premier League survival.Carvalhal, who spent time learning under Mourinho while at Chelsea, admits he shares similarities with his counterpart but says the former Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss has a more confrontational approach to management.