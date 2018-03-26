Evening news highlights

News highlights

Ministry moves to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage in Kenya

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is hosting an annual event dubbed the Kenya Health Forum (KHF) from the 26th to the 28th of March 2018. The forum themed: “Accelerating progress towards Universal Health Coverage in Kenya”, will bring together stakeholders in Health sector including state and non-state actors comprising of private sector, academia, civil society as well as external actors to strengthen health sector policy dialogue processes and information sharing, based on evidence, best practices and innovations.The KHF is held annually as a platform for stakeholders to take stock of progress towards realization of health goals against jointly agreed health priorities.

CJ Maraga fronts independent judiciaries to boost development in Africa

Chief Justice David Maraga has urged African courts to play their part in helping respective nations achieve positive development outcomes.According to Justice Maraga, strong judiciaries acting as the custodian of constitutionalism were critical to Africa’s quest for sustainable development.In a keynote address he delivered at the 9th Annual African Development Conference at the Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the head of Kenya’s Judiciary said bad laws were impeding development in Africa.

Police set to receive new weapons, armored vehicles and updated curriculum

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said aggressive modernisation of the police force would continue to maintain the gains in the fight against all forms of criminal activities.He said the Government will allocate more resources to the National Police Service Modernisation Program to give the force the ability to neutralise all forms of threats to the safety and security of Kenyans.The modernisation of the force has included provision of sufficient vehicles, modern weapons, armoured vehicles for special operations and revamping of the police air wing for air support services. He said the modernisation program has given sufficient momentum to the fight against crime and the funding for it would be increased to maintain the gains.

Business highlights

Governance is key to boosting intra-Africa trade of timber products, says report

A new report by the African Natural Resources Centre of the African Development Bank has stressed the importance of forestry governance to boosting intra-African trade of wood products. According to the report, forestry contributes to the economic development, livelihoods and environmental sustainability of timber-exporting countries, mostly in Central Africa and timber-importing countries in West and North Africa.

The report notes: “In 2013, African countries exported timber products worth about US$4.5 billion. Of these, three-quarters were primary products (logs, sawnwood and veneer). The same year, timber imports to African markets amounted to US$6.5 billion, of which 8% (USD 526 million) were intra-regional. Sawnwood was the most important timber import with 31% of the total (USD 2 billion).”

Savannah Cement wins EABC excellence awards

Local cement manufacturer, Savannah Cement has renewed its commitment to scale the East African market and beyond following an illustrious performance at the just concluded East Africa Business Council (EABC) Business Excellence Awards 2018.Inspired by its performance against its corporate peers and competitors, Savannah Cement, has confirmed plans to enhance its end to end quality assurance programs to guarantee customer satisfaction.As part of the firm’s quality assurance strategy, the firm will continue to pursue independent system assessments on its manufacturing, commercial and environmental processes as part of its business development plans.

Tourism Ministry plans to reintroduce game meat in restaurants to boost hospitality sector

The Ministry of Tourism plans to reintroduce selling of game meat at restaurants and hotels to boost competitiveness of the facilities on the global culinary landscape.Tourism secretary for tourism Najib Balala said his ministry will undertake research over the next year on farming of game ahead of the re-introduction.

Sports highlights

Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet committed to proving himself in training

Simon Mignolet has vowed to stay and fight for the goalkeeper’s jersey at Liverpool.The Belgium international has not played for the Reds since the 3-2 defeat against West Brom in the FA Cup on January 27.Mignolet, who turned 30 this month, has lost out to Loris Karius as Liverpool’s No 1 but says he does not feel the need to move away from Anfield.

Arsene Wenger says criticism during time as Arsenal manager is because of age discrimination

Arsene Wenger has suggested some of the criticism he has faced as Arsenal manager has been because of age discrimination.The 68-year-old has faced calls to leave the Gunners – who face Stoke on Sunday, after their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, as well as their 14-year wait to win another Premier League title.

Chelsea have edge over Tottenham, says former midfielder

Former Blues Midfielder, Ray Wilkins believes Chelsea hold the advantage over Tottenham due to Harry Kane’s absence, ahead of Sunday’s clash.Chelsea are fifth in the table, five points behind fourth-place Tottenham, ahead of the London derby at Stamford Bridge