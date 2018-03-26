Business highlights – March 26, 2018

Nairobi County signs deal to support informal markets and SMEs
Nirobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s administration is planning to amend legislation, policies and regulations in a bid to improve the business environment with particular focus on small businesses and hawkers.It will also establish small hubs, which shall provide a platform for job seekers to find placement besides providing data on job creation, information on complimentary small firms, research and consultation.
Food prices have tripled over the last decade, new report reveals
Instances of drought, coupled with political jitters over the past decade have caused the cost of food to rise at an alarming rate. The retail prices of 87% of food products more than doubled while prices of 40% of the food commodities more than tripled, a new analysis dubbed the Kenya Integrated Household Budget survey reveals. The survey attributes the drastic rise in prices of food to post-electoral shocks witnessed in 2007-2008, and drought experienced In 2009.
Kenya’s share of EAC export market shrinks
Kenya’s share of the East African Community’s (EAC’s) export market has shrunk. Thecountry’sexports to Tanzania plunged to a nine-year low as the country’s share of the regional market in 2017 shrunk significantly. Latest data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) pointed to Kenya’s dwindling fortune in the region despite a protocol allowing free movement of goods in the five EAC member states.
17 per cent of youth in dire need of jobs, education or training
Seventeen per cent of young people aged between 15 and 24 years have no jobs, lack education and have no marketable skills to speak of. A study of the globe’s
Kenyans relentlessly roast President Uhuru Kenyatta for visting Kisii as #UhuruInKisii trends
Uhuru Kenyatta is visiting Kisii town on a ‘working tour of Kisii and Nyamira Counties’ He has launched the upgrading to bitumen standard of Nyamira-Igonga-Gesonso-Itibo-Kiabusura-Mwata-Botitaa-Riana-Iyabe-Ekiendege-Chisaro roads Kenyans are not happy about
Card payments outpace mobile phone transactions
Kenya’s travel and hospitality sector has seen an uptick in cashless transactions as more consumers begin to adopt card payments. While mobile money continues its steady rise as the most
