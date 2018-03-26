Afternoon sports highlights – March 26, 2017

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez out of England squad due to ankle injury

Joe Gomez has returned to Liverpool for assessment on an ankle injury sustained during England’s victory over the Netherlands on Friday night.The Liverpool defender was replaced by Harry Maguire less than 10 minutes into the 1-0 win for England in Amsterdam, after landing awkwardly following an aerial duel.

Three withdraw from Scotland squad ahead of international friendly against Hungary

Matt Ritchie, Scott McTominay and Grant Hanley have withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of the international friendly against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday night.All three players started the 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica on Saturday, with McTominay making his international debut at Hampden Park.However, the trio will now miss the trip to Hungary as Alex McLeish looks for a first win since returning for his second spell as Scotland manager in February.

Sergio Aguero says he could leave Man City in 2020 to return to Argentina

Sergio Aguero has reiterated his desire to return to Independiente when his contract at Manchester City expires.The 29-year-old joined City in 2011, signing from La Liga side Atletico Madrid.During his six years in Manchester, Aguero has been prolific and has become a legendary figure.