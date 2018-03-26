Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

Senate Committee on Trade welcomes Bill protecting hawkers

The Senate Standing Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industrialisation has welcomed a proposed Hawkers and Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood) Bill 2018 fronted by Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria. The Committee described the Bill as timely, inviting Wa Iria for a discussion that aims to enrich it. According to the proposed law, County Governments will have to give hawkers a 30-day notice before evicting them.

John Ogango withdraws from vetting

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee for an ambassadorial post, ohn Ogango, has withdrawn from vetting for what he termed as personal reasons. Ogango wrote to the National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations committee, through the Clerk, requesting to opt out of the process that commenced on earlier today.

Wetangula no longer interested in Senate Minority seat

Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetang’ula has said he is no longer interested in the Senate minority seat. Speaking in Bungoma town accompanied by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, the Bungoma Senator said he will not attend the retreat proposed by NASA leader Raila Odinga. The two stated that they will merge their two parties.

Business highlights

AfDB hosts breakfast session on Africa Investment Forum



On the sidelines of the 2018 Africa CEO Forum, taking place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the African Development Bank (AfDB) will host a special breakfast session on the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) – an initiative championed by the Bank to actively engage the private sector and to facilitate projects that have the capacity of transforming the continent.The breakfast session will take place on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Forum, rated one of the most important international meetings, brings together African business leaders, investors and financial decision-makers from more than 70 countries.

Vehicle sales up 24%

Vehicle sales grew by nearly 24% in the first two months of 2018, backed by rising demand for station wagons. This is despite cost of used vehicles rising by at least Ksh100,000 per unit. A new report by the Kenya Auto Bazaar Association indicates that Kenyans bought 13,598 new and second-hand vehicles between January and February, up from 10,981 units a year before.

Kakuzi quits pineapples as global demand for avocados increases

Agriculture and manufacturing company, Kakuzi will stop growing pineapples this year. The firm is now increasing acreage for avocados whose demand has skyrocketed globally. The NSE-listed firm revealed the strategic shift Friday when announcing a 5.2% increase in net profit to Sh561.6 million for the year ended December.The grower attributed the profit increase to higher international avocado and macadamia prices.

Sports highlights

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez out of England squad due to ankle injury

Joe Gomez has returned to Liverpool for assessment on an ankle injury sustained during England’s victory over the Netherlands on Friday night.The Liverpool defender was replaced by Harry Maguire less than 10 minutes into the 1-0 win for England in Amsterdam, after landing awkwardly following an aerial duel.

Three withdraw from Scotland squad ahead of international friendly against Hungary

Matt Ritchie, Scott McTominay and Grant Hanley have withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of the international friendly against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday night.All three players started the 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica on Saturday, with McTominay making his international debut at Hampden Park.However, the trio will now miss the trip to Hungary as Alex McLeish looks for a first win since returning for his second spell as Scotland manager in February.

Sergio Aguero says he could leave Man City in 2020 to return to Argentina

Sergio Aguero has reiterated his desire to return to Independiente when his contract at Manchester City expires.The 29-year-old joined City in 2011, signing from La Liga side Atletico Madrid.During his six years in Manchester, Aguero has been prolific and has become a legendary figure.