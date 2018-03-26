Afternoon business highlights – March 26, 2017

AfDB hosts breakfast session on Africa Investment Forum



On the sidelines of the 2018 Africa CEO Forum, taking place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the African Development Bank (AfDB) will host a special breakfast session on the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) – an initiative championed by the Bank to actively engage the private sector and to facilitate projects that have the capacity of transforming the continent.The breakfast session will take place on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Forum, rated one of the most important international meetings, brings together African business leaders, investors and financial decision-makers from more than 70 countries.

Vehicle sales up 24%

Vehicle sales grew by nearly 24% in the first two months of 2018, backed by rising demand for station wagons. This is despite cost of used vehicles rising by at least Ksh100,000 per unit. A new report by the Kenya Auto Bazaar Association indicates that Kenyans bought 13,598 new and second-hand vehicles between January and February, up from 10,981 units a year before.

Kakuzi quits pineapples as global demand for avocados increases

Agriculture and manufacturing company, Kakuzi will stop growing pineapples this year. The firm is now increasing acreage for avocados whose demand has skyrocketed globally. The NSE-listed firm revealed the strategic shift Friday when announcing a 5.2% increase in net profit to Sh561.6 million for the year ended December.The grower attributed the profit increase to higher international avocado and macadamia prices.